Text by Jamie "Darkside" Guida

If I polled a hundred supercross fans on who their favorite rider was, how many do you think would say Kyle Chisholm? Well, he's been at the top of my personal 'favorites' list for about ten years. But that's a story for another time. Chisholm, or Chiz, has had a career deserving of appreciation and respect. He turned pro in 2004 at Steel City Raceway when it was still called the 125 class, finishing 19th overall. His first supercross was 2006 in St. Louis where he finished 10th. Chiz has 162 starts in supercross, with 131 of those in the 450 class. He's had six top-ten championship finishes points finishes in professional supercross and motocross. In 2006, Chiz won the Canadian MX2 East Championship. He was The King of Bercy in 2011. He rode for Team Puerto Rico at Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in 2012. And when he lines up for an AMA Supercross event in 2022, he will be 34 years old and in his 18th year as a pro.

The accomplishments and reputation he's earned in his career have come from hard work and never giving up. He took opportunities and made the best of them. As is the case with most privateers, he's rode on numerous teams as well as on multiple bike brands. The list of teams he has raced for includes San Manuel Yamaha, MotoConcepts Yamaha, Motosport Kawasaki, Jeff Ward Racing, Cycle Trader Yamaha, JGR Yamaha, 51Fifty Yamaha, Rock River Yamaha, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Honda, HEP Motorsports Suzuki, as well as forming his own team in 2015, Team Chiz on a Kawasaki.

There have also been numerous hurdles to overcome. In 2011, Kyle had a crash in Houston that left him with a collapsed lung, two chest tubes, a breathing tube, feeding tube, and put in a medically induced coma. He was showing perhaps the best speed of his career until that crash, which ended his season and left him with that distinctive voice you hear today. That’s what feeding and breathing tubes can do.