It somehow still seems new that Milestone is even making motocross video games, but we are slowly approaching a decade of them putting a lot of time and effort into the motocross genre. They originally broke in with their 2013 release MUD Motocross World Championship which feature official riders and tracks from MXGP for the first time in a game in nearly a decade, albeit the tracks were far from replicas.

Now here we are in 2021 and their eighth motocross game centered around the FIM Motocross World Championship is here with the release of MXGP 2021 on November 30. It’s a new game in the sense that the riders and teams are updated to 2021 and a few other details have changed, but it’s the same in many ways to the title immediately preceding it. Milestone sits in a tough spot because on one hand they would love to spend the time to make every detail perfect with the physics engine and along the lines of content, but they must release a new game every year in accordance with their contract with Infront Moto Racing. As such, we often get what feels like almost the same game each year, very similar to popular sports franchises such as Madden, MLB: The Show, or FIFA.

Detailing some changes that are noticeable with the new MXGP 2021 video game, we can start with the AI in single player. With the Career Mode staying mostly the same, the way Milestone has tried to diversify the single player is by making a challenging AI system that largely follows with what would be considered the “power rankings” of MXGP. No longer will a privateer who has never won before find his way into the mix with the leaders, instead Jeffrey Herlings, Romain Febvre, Tim Gajser, and more will be right at the sharp end and will battle you hard. It’s an AI system unlike past games because the difference from 20th place to first place is much greater than it’s ever been before. That makes user experience much more friendly to those who want to step up to harder difficulties but would burn out when you would either end up last or first at each step.