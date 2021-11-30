The 50th annual THOR Mini O’s wrapped up over the weekend. The week-long racing takes place over Thanksgiving week at Gatorback Cycle Park in Florida and draws in thousands of families who compete in supercross and/or motocross. Now that the week is done, families have hit the road and made the journey home. Seven different individuals took him unique awards.
2021 Mini O's Results
Olympiad Awards
Awarded to the rider who accumulates the most points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall in each class.
Dunlop Silver Tire Award
Awarded to the rider in the Pro and A classes that accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.
2021 recipient: Nick Romano (Yamaha)
Romano’s results:
Supercross main event finishes:
250 A: 5th
250 Pro Sport: 1st
450 Pro Sport: 1st
Motocross overall finishes:
250 A: 1st overall (2-1 moto finishes)
250 Pro Sport: 1st overall (1-1 moto finishes)
450 Pro Sport: 1st overall (1-1 moto finishes)
“Wow, what a damn week! 5 titles total going 1-1 1-1 and 2-1 on the MX portion of Minios, also won the Dunlop Silver tire award. “Outstanding expert division rider”. This year has been phenomenal and this is just the start. LETS GO”
Scott Golden Goggle Award
Awarded to the rider in the 250 and 450, B and C classes who accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.
2021 recipient: Gage Linville (Yamaha)
Linville’s results:
Supercross main event finishes:
250 B: 2nd
250 B Limited: 1st
450 B: 5th
450 B Limited: 1st
Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C: 3rd
Motocross overall finishes:
250 B: 1st overall (3-1 moto finishes)
250 B Limited: 1st overall (1-1 moto finishes)
450 B: 1st overall (1-1 moto finishes)
450 B Limited: 1st overall (1-2 moto finishes)
Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C: 1st overall (3-1 moto finishes)
“Mini os mx portion was a success! Able to grab 4/5 championships. Cannot put into words how thankful I am for everybody who put their time and effort in over the past years. Everybody at @mtfmx for putting in the long hours day in and day out. My mechanic @davidwallsracing busting his ass all week long. Time to move up to A class and continue to work my butt off and keep this going💪🏻
Pro Circuit Platinum Pipe Award
Awarded to the rider who accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined. Select classes apply.
2021 recipient: Thomas “Tiger” Wood (KTM)
Wood’s results:
Supercross main event finishes:
Mini Sr 1 (12-14): 1st
Mini Sr 2 (13-15): 1st
Supermini 1 (12-15): 1st
Supermini 2 (13-16): 6th
Motocross overall finishes:
Mini Sr 1 (12-14): 1st overall (1-1 moto finishes)
Mini Sr 2 (13-15): 1st overall (2-1 moto finishes)
Supermini 1 (12-15): 3rd overall (2-3 moto finishes)
Supermini 2 (13-16): 1st overall (1-1 moto finishes)
Thor Bronze Boot Award
Awarded to the rider in the 65cc, 85cc, Mini Sr., Supermini and Schoolboy classes that accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.
2021 recipient: Thomas “Tiger” Wood
“6 Championships 🏆 Pro Circuit Platinum Pipe Award for Overall Highest number of points in SX and MX combined 🏆 Thor Bronze Boot Award 🏆 @unlimitedsportsmx Mini O’s 2021 was a week I won’t forget! What a team I have behind me”
Engine Ice Cool Under Pressure Award
2021 recipient: Canyon Richards (Husqvarna)
Richards’ results:
Supercross main event finishes:
85cc (9-13): 1st
85cc (9-13) Limited: 1st
85cc (12-13): 5th
Motocross overall finishes:
85cc (9-13): 9th overall (1-14 moto finishes)
85cc (9-13) Limited: 1st overall (3-1 moto finishes)
85cc (12-13): 1st overall (1-1 moto finishes)
“Your first ever recipient of the Mini O’s @EngineIce Cool Under Pressure Award 🧊is @CanyonRichards316 👏👏
Canyon put in an incredible ride with broken front spokes 💪 He came home with 2 SX Championships and 1 MX Championship”
“Won the @engineice comeback award since I over came a challenge. (Aka finishing a moto after breaking the spokes in my front wheel) 2 SX and 1 MX championships!!!”
“Swipe👉🏽 that scrub was with that wheel. ❤️ @engineice @unlimitedsportsmx award for coming from 42nd to 14th after getting run over on the start and riding with that wheel.”
Diamond Award
This award recognizes a rider who exemplifies late Jantz Grodzicki’s love and dedication to the motocross sport. This award will be presented to a “B” or “C” rider that creates a positive impact, is humble, acts as a role model for others and represents his or her sponsors well. The recipient of this award must ride both Supercross and Motocross. We are looking for that one-of-a-kind rider… the “Diamond in the Rough”!
2021 recipient: Canyon Richards (Husqvarna)
Grantley Award (Good citizenship)
2021 recipient: Beckett Ferry (Husqvarna)
Ferry's results:
Supercross main event finishes:
65cc (7-9): 31st
Motocross overall finishes:
65cc (7-9) Limited: 18th overall
Nihilo Prodigy Award
Awarded to the 50cc rider in all 50 classes that accumulates the highest number of points, combined in both Supercross and Motocross.
2021 recipient: Jaydin Smart (Cobra)
Smart’s results:
Supercross main event finishes:
51cc (4-8) Limited: 2nd
51cc (7-8) Limited: 1st
65cc (7-9): 11th
65cc (7-9) Limited: 7th
Motocross overall finishes:
51cc (4-8) Limited: 1st overall (1-1 moto finishes)
51cc (7-8) Limited: 1st overall (1-1 moto finishes)
65cc (7-9): 8th overall (2-10 moto finishes)
65cc (7-9) Limited: 19th overall (4-22 moto finishes)
Renthal Mechanic of the Year Award
This award honors the Mechanic who has made an outstanding contribution to his rider and/or team this year and has gone above and beyond the call of duty. The mechanic exemplifies their love and dedication to not only the rider he supports but to the motocross sport. The mechanic must be nominated by the rider or team in a written essay explaining what sets your mechanic apart from the rest. The winner will be selected by a selected industry panel.
2021 recipient: David Walls Racing (Wood and Linville’s mechanic)
Main image by Chelsea Adams