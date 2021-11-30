The 50th annual THOR Mini O’s wrapped up over the weekend. The week-long racing takes place over Thanksgiving week at Gatorback Cycle Park in Florida and draws in thousands of families who compete in supercross and/or motocross. Now that the week is done, families have hit the road and made the journey home. Seven different individuals took him unique awards.

Olympiad Awards

Awarded to the rider who accumulates the most points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall in each class.

Dunlop Silver Tire Award

Awarded to the rider in the Pro and A classes that accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.

2021 recipient: Nick Romano (Yamaha)

Romano’s results:

Supercross main event finishes:

250 A: 5th

250 Pro Sport: 1st

450 Pro Sport: 1st

Motocross overall finishes:

250 A: 1st overall (2-1 moto finishes)

250 Pro Sport: 1st overall (1-1 moto finishes)

450 Pro Sport: 1st overall (1-1 moto finishes)