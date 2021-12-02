250 Words: Jordon Smith, Jarrett Frye Find New Homes

Australian team owner Yarrive Konsky isn’t giving up on his dream of a top-level American racing team, so his squad returns to Monster Energy AMA Supercross for another run in 2022 with a new title sponsor, new riders, and a new team manager. Konsky ran the team with Penrite and Muc-Off sponsorship the last two seasons, which included a 450SX podium from Justin Brayton last season. The team also continues to race with great success in Australia. The U.S. team for 2022 includes new title sponsor Fire Power, continued support from Honda, and a focus on the 250 class with riders Jordon Smith and Jarrett Frye. The team will now be based at the Millsaps Training Facility in Cairo, Georgia, and recently-retired Martin Davalos has been named Team Manager. Both riders will race in the 250SX East Region.

It certainly couldn’t have been easy running the team during COVID-19 times, but Konsky is one of the most passionate characters in the sport. He lives and breathes for racing, and bolstering the structure with Davalos and MTF should only help grow the program.

Jordon Smith has long been considered one of the most talented riders in the game, and he has won races and battled for titles before in 250 supercross. Injuries have ruined most of his recent seasons, including the last two with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki. Smith has also been based at MTF for a long time, so this connection with this team makes sense.

Frye struggled through his first full professional season in 2021 with Monster Energy/Star YamahaRacing. Failing to win on a Star bike is not a good sign in this day and age, but the Maryland native is looking to rebuild himself heading into his second supercross season.