After a year off due to the, well…you know…the Paris Supercross is back this weekend in one of the world’s coolest cities. This event started back in 1984 in Bercy (a suburb of Paris) and has moved a couple of times now but has settled into a still-new arena in the heart of Paris, France. There have been some adjustments. The race usually races over multiple nights, but this 2021 edition will be a Saturday-only event, and the race was moved from the originally-announced date in October back to November to allow for some MXGP riders to attend. I’m sure it will be a barnburner as it usually is.

Took a lot of scrambling to get a rider lineup set for this year’s event. In the end it’s pretty cool, there are enough names to provide some entertainment. This being the only off-season race, I imagine it’ll be a great time for the riders to see where they’re at in terms of preparation although I would argue only four guys are really gonna care about their results this weekend.

The riders are as follows:

Justin Brayton

Marvin Musquin

Justin Bogle

Alex Martin

Chad Reed

Josh Hill

Ryan Sipes

Romain Febvre

Antonio Cairoli

Dylan Wright

Oh yeah, there’s also an MX2 class that will feature American riders Kyle Peters and Kevin Moranz. Joey Crown was supposed to be in, but word is he just suffered a brutal crash practicing and is out. Moranz is his replacement.