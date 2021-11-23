Luca Marsalisi Provides Injury Update, Will Race 250SX East Region

Amateur racer Luca Marsalisi took to Instagram recently to provide an update. The Georgia native suffered a crash during the second moto of the Open Pro Sport that ended his week at the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch early and resulted in several broken vertebrae.

He initially posted:

“Ooof well I’m walking away from Lorettas a bit bitter. 5-10-dns 250pro / 5-dnf-dns 450pro. Unfortunately had a pretty big get off moto two of 450 and it cut my week short, felt good to lead some laps and showed some of my true self. All in all I have some positives to take away from the week. I left it all out there on the track each moto but fell a bit short of my expectations I know what I’m capable of just gotta put all the pieces together and focus on what’s ahead. Gonna heal up and get right back too it, couldn’t do it without all these amazing people behind me thank you all!”

Then he posted several days later:

“Well not the news I wanted to be posting but unfortunately from my crash at Lorettas I found out I have a few broken vertebrae and some ligament damage to the area. It’s been a rough few months with injuries, but I’m grateful it wasn’t worse. Definitely a bit bummed but gonna do everything I can to get to 100% and back on the bike as soon as possible and back out there doing what I love fighting each race! Huge shoutout to everyone sticking behind me, thank you all.”

Now, Marsalisi said he returned to riding again about a week ago and said he is “feeling pretty good.” He also announced he will make his professional debut in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, confirming he will race the 250SX East Region. The Yamaha rider is also looking for sponsors to help with the jump to the pro ranks. The 250SX East Region is set to begin February 19 with the Minneapolis Supercross at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Marsalisi’s best finish at the Ranch was third overall in the 2020 250 B Limited class after 4-2-5 moto finishes. He finished 1-3-19 in the 450 B class in 2020, finishing seventh overall. Below is Marsalisi’s full post.