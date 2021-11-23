When AJ Catanzaro was 17 and just trying to break into the sport as a professional, he knew the road would be difficult. So he went a different way. By focusing on teaching and riding schools, then a YouTube channel, and now an interactive app, Catanzaro has stayed ahead of the curve to carve out his own business plan. How impressive is it? You know Jett Lawrence is being pulled in a million directions with plenty of offers, but something about the Catanzaro program made him feel this one was worth his time and effort. Jett has teamed with AJ, and their TheMotoAcademy.com app will allow them to watch your videos and analyze your style. It's a way to help retain all the new riders the sport has gained through the pandemic. Catanzaro thinks it will be a game changer.

Jason Weigandt chats with The Cat in this episode of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast, learning how he started the business, how he makes money, and how he thinks this app will change the game for him and for others. And with those lessons, Catanzaro believes more privateers can learn new ways to make a living—it just takes hard work and outside-the-box thinking.

