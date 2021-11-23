On November 22, Zach Osborne officially announced his retirement from professional racing. The Virginia native had a wild, 16-year professional racing career, which included time racing in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) between his runs in AMA Supercross and Motocross. Osborne will end his career with three 250cc titles (2017 and 2018 250SX East Region of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and 2017 Lucas Oil 250 Class Pro Motocross Championship) and one premier class title (2020 Lucas Oil 450 Class Pro Motocross Championship). Osborne’s run in 2021 supercross—and eventual title defense in Pro Motocross—was hindered by a back injury that has now become the reason for the #16 to hang up the boots. With the news of Zacho’s retirement, we had our Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, and Jason Thomas give us some thoughts on the #16.

A back injury has ended Osborne's career early. On the other hand, he did get 16 years in. How much longer do you think he could have stayed at the top barring an injury like this?

Steve Matthes: For sure Zacho was closer to the end of his career than the beginning and without this injury, I would think he had another couple of years in him. He was doing all the right things off the track to make sure he had success on it and maybe his days of winning would've been over, but he was a podium threat on the right days, he was a popular rider and I think he was for sure a top ten guy for the next couple of years which would've been more than enough to keep him on factory equipment IMO.

jason Weigandt: Yeah, Zach is now 32, and although I used to joke that he was super old for a guy winning 250 titles, 32 is really not an age where you can't win races in the 450 class. To that point, I think Zach was actually still improving, as his supercross speed in 2021 was better than in 2020 or 2019. He kept running into bad luck and bad starts, and then when he finally got on the podium, he hurt his back. Still, I think more supercross wins were coming. Outdoors, no question he was still going to be a bad dude and Dylan Ferrandis vs Osborne who-wants-it-more late race duels would have been amazing. It's a bummer we didn't get to see it, and I'm sure Zacho hated having to watch it. I think his 2021 season would have been very good and he could have been strong again in 2022. So that's almost two full seasons of race wins, accolades, money and maybe titles left on the shelf. That's a bummer, but you can't be too upset. Although an injury did zap Zach before he wanted to hang it up, he had a lot of miles on the odometer. A lot of races, and I'm sure as many laps and hard training sessions as anyone. If you get in 16 years, you had a good, long run. I think that's part of the reason he seems so at peace with this decision. Plus, he won a 450 supercross race and a 450 championship. That's a lot to hang your helmet on.

Jason Thomas: Any time a rider crests 30 years old, the end is on the horizon. Several riders like Justin Brayton and Chad Reed pushed the longevity boundaries but it's fair to expect a downtrend in results over 30. I think Zach could easily be a factor for a few more years barring injury. He has the experience, equipment, and enough top end speed to make things interesting on his good days. Could he stay well inside the top ten for two more years? Absolutely. Would he be happy if that meant weekend after weekend of getting ninth? I do not believe so. Once you win at the highest level, being unable to do so isn't very much fun. Racing becomes a frustrating experience and weighs heavily on everyone and everything around you.