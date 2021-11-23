On November 22, Zach Osborne officially announced his retirement from professional racing. The Virginia native had a wild, 16-year professional racing career, which included time racing in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) between his runs in AMA Supercross and Motocross. Osborne will end his career with three 250cc titles (2017 and 2018 250SX East Region of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and 2017 Lucas Oil 250 Class Pro Motocross Championship) and one premier class title (2020 Lucas Oil 450 Class Pro Motocross Championship). Osborne’s run in 2021 supercross—and eventual title defense in Pro Motocross—was hindered by a back injury that has now become the reason for the #16 to hang up the boots. With the news of Zacho’s retirement, we had our Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, and Jason Thomas give us some thoughts on the #16.
A back injury has ended Osborne's career early. On the other hand, he did get 16 years in. How much longer do you think he could have stayed at the top barring an injury like this?
Steve Matthes: For sure Zacho was closer to the end of his career than the beginning and without this injury, I would think he had another couple of years in him. He was doing all the right things off the track to make sure he had success on it and maybe his days of winning would've been over, but he was a podium threat on the right days, he was a popular rider and I think he was for sure a top ten guy for the next couple of years which would've been more than enough to keep him on factory equipment IMO.
jason Weigandt: Yeah, Zach is now 32, and although I used to joke that he was super old for a guy winning 250 titles, 32 is really not an age where you can't win races in the 450 class. To that point, I think Zach was actually still improving, as his supercross speed in 2021 was better than in 2020 or 2019. He kept running into bad luck and bad starts, and then when he finally got on the podium, he hurt his back. Still, I think more supercross wins were coming. Outdoors, no question he was still going to be a bad dude and Dylan Ferrandis vs Osborne who-wants-it-more late race duels would have been amazing. It's a bummer we didn't get to see it, and I'm sure Zacho hated having to watch it. I think his 2021 season would have been very good and he could have been strong again in 2022. So that's almost two full seasons of race wins, accolades, money and maybe titles left on the shelf. That's a bummer, but you can't be too upset. Although an injury did zap Zach before he wanted to hang it up, he had a lot of miles on the odometer. A lot of races, and I'm sure as many laps and hard training sessions as anyone. If you get in 16 years, you had a good, long run. I think that's part of the reason he seems so at peace with this decision. Plus, he won a 450 supercross race and a 450 championship. That's a lot to hang your helmet on.
Jason Thomas: Any time a rider crests 30 years old, the end is on the horizon. Several riders like Justin Brayton and Chad Reed pushed the longevity boundaries but it's fair to expect a downtrend in results over 30. I think Zach could easily be a factor for a few more years barring injury. He has the experience, equipment, and enough top end speed to make things interesting on his good days. Could he stay well inside the top ten for two more years? Absolutely. Would he be happy if that meant weekend after weekend of getting ninth? I do not believe so. Once you win at the highest level, being unable to do so isn't very much fun. Racing becomes a frustrating experience and weighs heavily on everyone and everything around you.
When Osborne returned to racing in the United States, did you think he'd ever reach the point he's reached?
Matthes: YES, I DID. You see, I had first met Zacho in the early 2000s when I was at factory KTM and he was just a kid on 80s (or maybe 65s?) and everyone at KTM was touting him as the next big thing for the Austrian brand. The first true home-grown star for the brand that was now pushing for big things in the USA. I met him at some four-stroke national back east I think, or maybe the US Open? I don't know but I always followed his career including when he busted out and had to go to Europe to ride MX2. He approached me at a Glen Helen USGP to talk about the differences in the series and we became friends. So, I always watched his results and pulled for him, he always seemed so much more mature than a "normal" racer. I even hired him to write a blog on PulpMX.com! Anyways, smashcut to Steve Dixon giving him a chance to ride some SX's on his Euro Yamaha and man, was he good. I remember specifically telling Weege he's got to watch unseeded practice to see this #338, Ohlins-equipped, black plastic Yamaha guy with Euro gear and EKS Brand goggles. He did well, GEICO won a bidding war for him to come back, and it was now officially on. Now, did I think he could win a 450 AMA Motocross title? Probably not but I figured he would find success back here and was puzzled by his so-so GEICO Honda results. I've been Team Wacko for a long time.
Weigandt: Hard to answer that. We all know Zach's early pro stuff in the U.S. was bad, but that was a small sample size, and he should have had more chances. When he was in Europe, I thought he rode well which made me think he still had the potential. I hoped he could come back here and get a shot once he was fit, healthy, and experienced. But, even saying that, I never expected that supercross performance on the Dixon Yamaha. He was right there, speed-wise, with guys like Eli Tomac, Dean Wilson, Jason Anderson, Cole Seely, and Marvin Musquin. Zach barely raced supercross in his younger days, then missed several years, then shows up on a side-effort for a GP team and runs with the best prospects in the game! After that I expected big things, but it never gelled with GEICO Honda. It took the switch to the Aldon Baker program in 2017 to really unlock the next level from Zach, or, maybe he just got to the level he should have been on the whole time. So, how do I answer this question? I did think he was capable of doing it, but it was going to take an incredible run of fortune—and hard work—for all the angles to play out. Somehow, they actually did.
Thomas: I did not. If he ever asked me "do you think I will win a 450 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross title?", I would immediately have smiled and said no. I just didn't see him progressing to that level, especially in the midst of Tomac's era. Zach has been undeterred by doubters for a decade, though. He has persevered through endless obstacles and setbacks. He had to take one of the most unusual routes to success that this sport has ever seen. That determination paid off, though, and led him to multiple titles on the 250, an elusive 450SX win, and the aforementioned 450 outdoor championship. I will be the first to tell you that I didn't see it coming. He proved me wrong and forever earned my respect both on and off the motorcycle.
What's your favorite moment from Osborne's entire career?
Matthes: Well, there was the time he and AC were ramming each other in SX and I tried to get them on a group text to talk about it and neither guy wanted ANYTHING to do with it. There was the other time that I convinced him to give up all that other off-road stuff (although props on the gold medal ISDE win) and focus on SX/MX and then he won, there was that other time I helped him get his own podcast started and then laughed as he told me how riders were blowing him off, we had some laughs in Paris one time when he refused to drink Starbucks no matter how much money I offered him. I loved the fact he got to ride for Team USA at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations twice, something I know he treasures, his story of sleeping in a tent in Russia for a GP has been blown way out of proportion by me over the years and will continue to be, there was the time he was hiding from me in a KOA in SLC and so on and so on. I'm in a group text with him, Weege, and JT and we've had some good times in there also. I know all you people will want to talk about his races and there were many good ones, but I'll think about the 583 things off the track we've laughed about or talked about over the years.
Weigandt: We could go on forever here but there's no moment from any career that could ever stand out more than the last-lap pass on Joey Savatgy to steal the 2017 250SX East Championship. It's probably the most dramatic title-deciding moment in any supercross championship. Zach would probably like to be defined by something else, such as his superb management of that 2020 450 Class Pro Motocross season, but really, the block pass for the ages has to be at the top of the list.
Thomas: I'm going to go off the board here and choose that humiliating day at Budds Creek in 2006. I know, I know, the question was "What was your favorite?" I'm a big fan of resiliency and overcoming adversity. Nothing ever really came easy for me in racing, so I think I identify with that experience. See, Zach was a prodigy as Steve mentioned above. He was on a KTM supported factory effort on minicycles. Many pegged him to be "next" and leading the very first moto of his career would certainly prove why. As he crumbled in front of our very eyes that day, though, I wondered what that experience would do to him. Failure like that can destroy the weak willed. For a few years, I think it did, too. Zach was relegated to Europe and had to fight through years of the struggle. Those formative years would come to define him when it mattered most, though. The resiliency and character that he developed by walking the road less traveled, that's why he became the champion he is today. Had he not failed that June day in 2006, I don't know that he would have developed the deep-seeded determination that he flaunted during those title runs. That type of hardening is forged through fire. Zach walked through the fire and came out the other side better for it.
What kind of career moves do you see in the future for Osborne? What's next?
Matthes: I think he'll end up doing some off-road races, whether that's back at the ISDE, joining Shorty (Andrew Short) at some rally's or probably doing some GNCC's, there's no doubt he'll be racing something at some point.
Weigandt: We all expected Zach to transition into off-road racing but I'm not sure his back will allow that. I find it a little puzzling that yesterday’s Rockstar Energy Husqvarna press release doesn't say anything about Zach transitioning into a new role with the team. With Zach's knowledge of all aspects of racing, training and more, it makes complete sense. Maybe they just haven't settled on what he should do, or maybe he just wants some time to himself. Either way, if he's not consulting someone, somewhere, soon, it's a complete waste. Somebody hire this guy!
Thomas: Zach has so much wisdom to impart, I hope someone gives him an opportunity to share it. His worldliness gives him a unique vantage point and offers outside-the-box thinking in difficult situations. Most of the industry looks at a scenario with the same set of eyes where Zach may be able to offer a different solution. One thing's for sure, though. After the adversity he overcame to accomplish the endless accolades on his resume, I would have to be a fool to bet against him again.