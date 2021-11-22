Jett Lawrence & AJ Catanzaro Team Up for Moto Academy: Online Riding Lessons
Honda HRC’s 2021 250 Class Pro Motocross champion Jett Lawrence has joined up with privateer AJ Catanzaro for the newest coaching experience. Catanzaro created the Moto Academy several years ago in order to earn a profit while providing his professional expertise to riders both young and old. Now, Catanzaro has teamed up with Lawrence to create a unique experience where subscribers can share their personal riding clips for analysis from the duo, have the chance to win giveaways, and more. Check out
Visit club.themotoacademy.com for more on Catanzaro’s Moto Academy or tour.themotoacademy.com for more in the collaboration with Catanzaro and Lawrence.
Train online with 250 Champ Jett Lawrence! Subscribe to https://club.themotoacademy.com before December 18th and you are automatically entered to win a brand new 2022 Honda CRF250R and a FREE trip to hang out with Jett & myself for the day! Sign up for class today: https://tour.themotoacademy.com.
TRAIN WITH Jett Lawrence AND AJ Catanzaro IN THE MOST INTERACTIVE MOTO ACADEMY ON THE INTERNET
- Watch exclusive, never-before-seen footage where Jett and AJ share the best tips and tricks to take your riding to the next level
- Send your riding footage for personal analysis and chat with Jett and AJ in direct messages
- Watch private livestreams of Moto Academy classes
- Win trips to races, trips to train with Jett and AJ, cash giveaways and much more
- Purchase Limited edition Moto Academy X Jettson apparel within the academy for bonus entries towards this month’s giveaways
Monthly Giveaways
1. Brand New 2022 Honda CRF250R
2. All expense paid trip to come hang out with AJ & Jett while they train for the 2022 Supercross season
3. Win gear from Jett and Aj