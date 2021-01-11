That’s hard to believe. You’ve never hit a ramp?

No. Never. So I said, “No, I’m not hitting a ramp. There’s no chance.” Then they explained everything to me and I was like, “Oh, I guess I kind of got to.” They had already pretty much set up the whole thing. So I showed up. It was super chill. There was one guy there that owned the ramp. It was a big ramp and then an airbag landing. So I went and looked at it and I was like, I’m not hitting that. It was like 80-something feet, and all you see is the backside full straight, and you’re landing on an air bag, which I’ve never done. The guy that owns it and jumps it is trying to explain it to me. He’s like, “So, when you land you don’t want to hit the brakes and you don’t want to hit the throttle,” saying all this stuff. I’m like, Oh my goodness. I’m getting more nervous by the second. That’s totally different. So then he’s like, “Just follow me.” So we do a few run-ups. I’m trying to build the confidence to just follow him off the thing. It took four or five goes. Then I launch it behind him and right away I’m like, Oh no. I’m way short. So I was way short. I landed on top. I didn’t know how the airbag was going to feel when I landed, so I tensed up. It pogo-sticked me. I got the worst whiplash ever. But, I didn’t crash.

So you got a whiplash landing on the air bag.

Yeah, on an air landing. I was super tensed up. Didn’t know what it was going to do. So it went like a trampoline. I landed and it kind of went down and then it just pogoed out and I landed halfway down the landing. It was gnarly. After that though, I had it dialed. Hitting the jump, doing one-handers, super stoked. But honestly, the whole experience was typical Red Bull, totally a class act. That’s how they do it. They don’t fool around. They rented the whole stadium! They had the flames! They do it right when they do it. It was quite phenomenal. When you watch it, it looks like the real thing. If you saw it and didn’t know any better you would say we went and raced, a hundred percent. It a hundred percent looks like I won Anaheim 1 three times in a row.

I saw you and Troy [Lee] popping champagne celebrating.

Oh yeah. It’s full super legit. Troy is a legend. He was full in on it. This whole GasGas thing is a fun brand. It’s not a made up, like this is a fun thing for marketing. It really has been fun. We’ve done cool stuff.