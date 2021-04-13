Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha, Leatt to Run Slayer Tribute

It will be the same city, same venue, and the same gate full of riders this Tuesday when the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series picks back up in Georgia at the Atlanta Motor Speedway live on Peacock Premium.

But one thing that will not look the same will come to fans courtesy of Team Solitaire Nuclear Blast Yamaha. Like in so many rounds previous, the team from Glendale, Arizona are about to have some fun and they will do it all while paying tribute to one of the most influential metal bands of all time, SLAYER.

Part of the Nuclear Blast family, SLAYER has been a fixture in van stereos heading to motocross tracks since 1981 and will probably never leave the scene even after completing their farewell tour which began on May 10, 2018, and ended on November 30, 2019. The tour, consisting of 147 shows worldwide, served as a conclusion of the band’s three-and-a-half-decade-long career.