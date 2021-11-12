Hey Phil,

Can you explain why Suzuki doesn’t add an electric start? I’m sure I could google it, but I wanted to see if you have any inside knowledge. Or, why is it taking them so long to add? There can’t be that much R&D involved as the other bikes have them, and it seems pretty simple. You would think Suzuki would want to do anything possible to stay completive. It also has an advantage to the riders on them, although few pros are on those bikes. I’m sure tipping over 20 minutes into a moto and kick starting could cost a position or two with either time or energy wasted. What gives?

Average mid 30s MN rider/Martin fan

Average mid 30s MN rider/Martin fan,

AHHHHH MAN, you had to go there huh?! I don’t even think Google could tell you this answer! I think some of the people at Suzuki would love to have electric start put on the bikes so they can stop hearing people complain about it. But to be fair, the Kawasaki 250F took some time to get electric start as well. Suzuki always use to have an awesome platform. They were dominant as hell not to long ago! I don't know why it didn't really seem to get noticed, but they had better championship runs than Factory Honda. Like Carmichael, Reed, Dungey, and Roczen.

I just don’t really know what happened. It’s not like Suzuki had a lack of support in MotoGP. Or maybe MotoGP has a better ROI than moto development? I’m not really sure, but I don’t think the electric starter would be a deal breaker to add on. Obviously costs a little more to do and it adds some more weight to the bike. But I’d rather have the extra weight that kick start my dirt bike!

I really want to give you an answer so I hit up Chris Wheeler at Suzuki and here's what he had to say. Yes, this is his real answer:

Suzuki could easily do it but ultimately it’s a business decision and at this time Suzuki has focus on other areas. MotoGP seems like one of them. I know they had a non off-road (for motocross) e-start engine in the works that I was told about in a casual conversation with some engineers years back. We were actually pushing for it on the R&D side as far back as 2011-12. I would initiate every phase one test session by hitting the kill button and looking at the group until someone acknowledged what I was getting at. However, I bet if you ask dealers, they’d say it would be nice to have but they’d want other things first that would make them more profits. Or maybe, Phil, if you wouldn’t have blown it when Suzuki bet big on you, the race department would look completely different today and my 7 year old wouldn’t have to watch me cry myself to sleep each night.

Yeah. THANKS WHEELER!