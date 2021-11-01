Since Halloween took place over the weekend, check out some of the best Halloween costumes from around the moto industry. Check out some of the movie character, spooky costumes, and more that riders shared on their social media.
Ken Roczen and family pulling a page out of the classic film The Wizard of Oz.
Marvin and Mathilde Musquin as Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
The Osborne kids.
This outfit works for Adam Cianciarulo, since his quad the other day was out of this world.
New KTM-singe Aaron Plessinger and his family went full Pirates of The Caribbean mode.
Christian Craig’s family poses on their second night out for trick or treating.
Jeremy Martin’s pup was full prepared to hand out candy, equipped with a UPS hat.
Jordon Smith and his wife as Ricky Bobby and Carley Bobby from Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.
Axell Hodges and Gabriella show their Chucky outfits.
Tyler Bereman or Garth Algar?
Even all Halloweened up with a pumpkin on his head and handles shackled, you know Carson Brown could still kick your ass on a pit bike.
Stu Baylor and his wife Jade’s new baby showed us the Instagram vs reality of a young infant being a duck.
Hunter Yoder with his best Rod Kimble kit from Hot Rod.
Cameron McAdoo and squad in their Peter Pan gear.
Here is 2020 Dakar Rally champion Ricky Brabec as Forrest Gump.
Cody Webb grew his hair out for this costume.
Mechanic Derick Dwyer and family went for the spooky look this year.
Derek Rankin is a huge rock ‘n roll guy.
Videographer Travis Fant once again with an interesting clothing choice while taking to the track for a ride day.
Similar to his racing this year, as he claimed the American Flat Track championship, Jared Mees was a head of everyone else. …get it? (Okay, I’ll see myself out).
Blake Baggett might be off the radar, but he still dressed up for Halloween with his family.
Cole Seely had something to see here.
And now for something completely different:
Halloween in Europe
Antonio Cairoli's son Chase with Alessandro Lupino's daughter Ludovica.
Perfect fit for German Manuel Lettenbichler, who won the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship finale in his home country Germany.
Tim Gajser, Mattia Guadagnini, Pauls Jonass, Mikkel Haarup, and Alberto Forato compete in a pumpkin carving contest before the MXGP of Garda.
Our Aaron Hansel's kids as Mario and Princess Peach.
And lastly, our Jason Weigandt’s wife went as a typical Karen (note: Weege approves of this homemade, budget-friendly costume).