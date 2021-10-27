So, we’re 20 years in and the numbers having been rolled through several generations of riders. We thought (well, I thought of this and Weege blessed the idea) that we’d take a look at the numbers that have been held by multiple riders and take a look at who wore it best. We have a few exceptions in here for some notes. Also, we won’t break down numbers like 94 and 51, which have just been held by one rider each in 20 years (that’s Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia, duh).

Got it? Good, let’s dive in. For part one we will run the top 15, and then we’ll do the rest of the numbers next week.

#2: Jeremy McGrath, Ryan Villopoto, Cooper Webb

Steve Matthes: I mean, where do you start? Three all-timers have held the #2 and it’s a toss-up on who wore it best. I’m partial to MC, he’s the all-time supercross wins and title record holder, he made #2 cool and even though Webb’s records aren’t done yet and even though RV is the self-proclaimed “best retired rider ever,” I’ll go with Jeremy. He’s just cool, man.

Jason Weigandt: I’m gonna go with Villopoto here because he wore #2 more than MC. MC was #2 when he wasn’t #1, but he was #1 all the time! We basically have, um supercross in 1998 and 2002? A one-off national here and there? Then his part-time comebacks and such? As far as I’m concerned, McGrath’s career number is #1. Period. Villopoto clinched his first 450SX title as #2 (McGrath was #15 when he won his first premiere supercross title) and also wore #2 while winning the 2011 and 2013 450 National Motocross Championships. Webb’s done some a lot of winning wearing the #2, also, but I’ll put Villopoto ahead of him.

#3: Jeff Emig, Mike Brown, Eli Tomac

Matthes: Emig didn’t wear the #3 for long, his career was cut short by injury just when the career number thing was getting started. Mike Brown really fit the #3 because of his Southeastern roots. You’ve got the Dale Earnhardt Sr. tie-in and his font was pretty similar to that NASCAR legend. That’s all good for Brownie. But you have to go with ET3, right? He’s really made it his own for sure with some great rides and many, many wins.

Weege: Yup. Bummer for Brownie who wore #3 forever, on tons of different bike brands and classes and even into EnduroCross and off-road. Hey, I guarantee you Brownie has a bike with a #3 ready to go race somewhere this very weekend. Doesn’t matter when we post this story, either. He’s ready to go race on ANY weekend.

Yeah, it doesn’t matter. Eli Tomac is one of the baddest of the bad and he’s done lots of winning with #3, and probably more to come. Plus, he pretty much runs the ET3 butt patch on his pants in every race, so even when he’s #1 he’s still ET3. Sorry Brownie!