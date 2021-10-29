If you have not been following the FIM Motocross World Championship, then you have been missing out. The championship has had some great racing in both classes, similar to the U.S. racing, where several riders are battling for race wins day to day. Now, after a wild 15th round, the MXGP title has tightened up: Jeffrey Herlings’ crash in the first-turn of moto one evaporated his 24-point lead over second-place Romain Febvre, who won the moto and also claimed the points lead by a single point! Herlings came back out and finished fourth the second moto (ahead of fifth-place Febvre), which then reclaimed the championship lead for the KTM rider. But the #84 only has a one-point lead over Febvre and a three-point lead over Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser. With three rounds (and 150 total points) remaining, the title can go to any of the three. Because of the tight racing and points battle, we grabbed some thoughts from our guys Jason Thomas, Jason Weigandt, and Kellen Brauer, who weigh in on the crazy three-rider battle for the title.

Are you in shock how this MXGP Championship is turning out?

Jason Thomas: It feels scripted! We have had crashes, injuries, mechanical failures, and incredibly good racing in between. The three protagonists have all faced their individual challenges but here we are with three rounds to go and a three-point differential. Every time we think we have a good idea of how this will turn out, fate seems to step in.

Jason Weigandt: Yes, I’m absolutely in shock! Herlings’ first-turn crash and DNF on Wednesday has to be maybe the tenth shocking this to happen the season, but it’s still all so unexpected that I don’t expect it even though we’ve learned to expect the unexpected. In a normal year, this would have been over as soon as Herlings came back to grab the points lead and began to stretch it, but nothing is normal in 2021. The good news is that his bike simply broke, but he was not hurt, so these guys can go on to fight another day.

Kellen Brauer: I am but I’m more shocked at how each riders’ strengths and weaknesses are really showing this year, which is what has kept this title so close. For Herlings, he could already be way out of the hunt with injuries and untimely crashes, but he’s fought his way back in by simply being the fastest rider every weekend. For Febvre, he’s thrown away too many opportunities that have been there for the taking but has actually overcome a weakness this year of being able to remain healthy throughout. And for Gajser, he’s been hurt by his starts and minor crashes but saved by his speed similar to Herlings. In any given year, any of these guys would have already ironed out these weaknesses and taken off, but they keep making mistakes or missing opportunities that has kept this title race as close as it is.