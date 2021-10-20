Watch: Aaron Plessinger Signs Two-Year Deal with Red Bull KTM

The final puzzle piece of this massive silly season in AMA Motocross and Supercross has fallen into place as Red Bull KTM announced they have signed Aaron Plessinger to a two-year deal. Plessinger, 25, will join Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin aboard the Austrian brand as he contests the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in the 450 Class for 2022 and 2023.

Video courtesy of Feld Entertainment and NBC Sports

ABOUT FLY RACING

FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.