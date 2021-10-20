Jason Thomas: I think this move is not that notable on a machine level. The Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team took huge strides forward in 2021 as seen with Plessinger and Ferrandis. The Rockstar Husky is also a more-than-capable steed, too, winning both indoor and outdoor titles in recent years (JA21 and ZO16). The opportunity was much more important in this scenario, guaranteeing Mookie a two-year deal. He hasn't had this type of job security on a 450 even though it's long deserved.

The much more interesting aspect to me will be the switch to Aldon Baker's program. The routine won't be a surprise to Mookie, remember his brother James was on this program during his prime. Actually doing the work and adhering to this level of discipline will be a change, though. It's not a stretch to say that Baker runs the tightest ship in the sport. Whether or not the program works for an individual is up for debate, but the results are hard to argue against. The program has spit out title after title since the year 2000. With Mookie's undeniable talent, could this be the missing ingredient? Will Mookie have the mental fortitude to hunker down during the hardest days? Those are questions we will get answers to in a few short months. My official opinion is that Mookie would be a very dangerous man if he follows the program to a tee. Not many riders have the ability to ride at Mookie's sprint pace. Maintaining that pace has always eluded the #27, though. Turning top ten's into top five's and top five's into podiums is what I will be watching for. As Keefer mentioned, let's see what Mookie's physique looks like come early January. That is often a great indicator of what's under the hood.

Steve Matthes: This one kind of came out of nowhere for me, Mookie's been a SX-only guy for a long time and he's also been jumping from team to team unable to find a permanent home. So for the Rockstar Husky guys to sign him for SX for 2022, okay I kind of get that. But a two-year deal for SX AND MX? That's surprising. Oh and to top it all off, he's going to train with Aldon Baker despite the Stew compound being just an hour away? Like the Dos Equis man, Malcolm Stewart might just be the most interesting man in motocross in 2022. I think there's a potential that this could work out awesome, we've seen what Baker can do and we know Mookie has raw talent. There are people on his team last year that told me he wasn't in the shape he needed to be in and it showed. So, if he can get a bit better in that area, with some structure in his program—we could really have something here. Mookie Fever may take over the pits!