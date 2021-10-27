Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Pietramurata
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
Watch: MXGP Championship Tightens Up at Pietramurata | Full Highlights

October 27, 2021 2:35pm | by:

Relive the best moments from the 15th round of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Pietramurata.

Check out full results and points standings below.

MXGP of Pietramurata Overall Results

MXGP

MXGP of Pietramurata (Italy) - MX2

October 27, 2021
Pietramurata
Trentino Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria4 - 1 KTM
2Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium2 - 6 Yamaha
3Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain3 - 5 Honda
4Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy11 - 2 KTM
5Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France7 - 4 Yamaha
MXGP

MXGP of Pietramurata (Italy) - MXGP

October 27, 2021
Pietramurata
Trentino Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy3 - 1 KTM
2Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia2 - 3 Honda
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France1 - 5 Kawasaki
4Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland4 - 2 Yamaha
5Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands7 - 6 Yamaha
Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands573
2Romain Febvre France572
3Tim Gajser Slovenia570
4Jorge Prado Spain473
5Antonio Cairoli Italy464
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France595
2Jago Geerts Belgium508
3Tom Vialle France492
4Mattia Guadagnini Italy475
5Jed Beaton Australia454
Main image: Husqvarna Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo

