Watch: MXGP Championship Tightens Up at Pietramurata | Full Highlights
October 27, 2021 2:35pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Relive the best moments from the 15th round of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Pietramurata.
Check out full results and points standings below.
MXGP of Pietramurata Overall Results
MXGP
MXGP of Pietramurata (Italy) - MX2October 27, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|4 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|2 - 6
|Yamaha
|3
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|3 - 5
|Honda
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|11 - 2
|KTM
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|7 - 4
|Yamaha
MXGP
MXGP of Pietramurata (Italy) - MXGPOctober 27, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|3 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|2 - 3
|Honda
|3
|Romain Febvre
|France
|1 - 5
|Kawasaki
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|4 - 2
|Yamaha
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|7 - 6
|Yamaha
Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|573
|2
|Romain Febvre
|572
|3
|Tim Gajser
|570
|4
|Jorge Prado
|473
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|464
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|595
|2
|Jago Geerts
|508
|3
|Tom Vialle
|492
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|475
|5
|Jed Beaton
|454
Main image: Husqvarna Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo