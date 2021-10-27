Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
Articles
Full Schedule

OTOR 216: Jeffrey Herlings Interview, MotoGP Talk, and More

October 27, 2021 11:00am | by:
OTOR 216: Jeffrey Herlings Interview, MotoGP Talk, and More

The tenth 2021 issue of monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP and AMA Motocross/Supercross as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

For more information on On-Track Off-Road, visit ontrackoffroad.com.

In OTOR #216

On-Track Off-Road

’21 MXGP arch at Arco

The tightest world championship fight for over a decade continues with the first of three back-to-back sorties at Arco di Trento. Who is looking more likely to come out on top? Pics & Blogs.

Hung & Quartararo-ed

2021 MotoGP is wrapped up as the Monster Energy Yamaha rider claimed the title at Misano. Perspective through Blogs and the usual excellent and unmissable photography.

  • On-Track Off-Road
  • On-Track Off-Road
  • On-Track Off-Road

The never-ending thirst

Talking with the fastest off-road motorcyclist on the world stage, Jeffrey Herlings, and trying to tap into the psyche that keeps charging and chasing.

Fernandez, Mips, Schwantz & bodies

Loads more content in this issue as we test the ZX-10R, speak with MotoGP stars past and of the future, check out street helmet safety, and ask about MotoGP suits.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
December 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now