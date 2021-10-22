The 13th and final round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this Saturday and Sunday at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, at the Ironman GNCC. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch both pro afternoon races live on RacerTV.com.

The 14th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place Saturday and Sunday, October 23 and 24, for the MXGP of Trentino as the paddock takes over Pietramurata in Trentino, Italy.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Grand National Cross Country Series