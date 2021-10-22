The 13th and final round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this Saturday and Sunday at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, at the Ironman GNCC. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch both pro afternoon races live on RacerTV.com.
The 14th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place Saturday and Sunday, October 23 and 24, for the MXGP of Trentino as the paddock takes over Pietramurata in Trentino, Italy.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Grand National Cross Country Series
- GNCC
IronmanSaturday, October 23
FIM Motocross World Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy)WMX, EMX125 Races
Sunday, October 24
- MX2 Free/Time PracticeLiveOctober 24 - 4:30 AM
- MXGP Free/Time PracticeLiveOctober 24 - 5:30 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveOctober 24 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveOctober 24 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveOctober 24 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveOctober 24 - 11:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)October 24 - 5:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)October 24 - 6:00 PM
2021 Standings
Grand National Cross Country Series
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|292
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|284
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|215
|4
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|180
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|164
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|322
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|269
|3
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|187
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|186
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|173
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|310
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|242
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|202
|4
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|193
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|186
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|285
|2
|Rachael Archer
|275
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|194
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|175
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|168
FIM Motocross World Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|505
|2
|Romain Febvre
|493
|3
|Tim Gajser
|490
|4
|Jorge Prado
|440
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|419
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|535
|2
|Jago Geerts
|427
|3
|Mattia Guadagnini
|426
|4
|Tom Vialle
|417
|5
|Jed Beaton
|395
Other Links
Grand National Cross Country Series
General
Ironman GNCC
Ironman GNCC Race Center
Ironman GNCC Starting Rows
FIM Motocross World Championship
General
MXGP of Trentino
MXGP of Trentino Race Center
MXGP of Trentino Timetable
MXGP of Trentino MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Trentino MX2 Entry List
Follow
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Grand National Cross Country Series
Twitter—@gnccracing
Instagram—@gncc_racing
Facebook—@gnccracing
YouTube—RacerTV
OTHER INFO
Grand National Cross Country Series
Ironman Raceway
1389 County Rd 200 S
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
Pro Quads—Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Grand National Cross Country Series
Get tickets to the Ironman GNCC.
Track Map
Grand National Cross Country Series
race day Schedule
Ironman GNCC Saturday and Sunday Schedule
Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Crawfordsville, Indiana.
Main Image by Mack Faint