Results Archive
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Layne Michael
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Ironman GNCC and MXGP of Trentino

How to Watch Ironman GNCC and MXGP of Trentino

October 22, 2021 1:30pm
by:

The 13th and final round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this Saturday and Sunday at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, at the Ironman GNCC. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch both pro afternoon races live on RacerTV.com.

The 14th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place Saturday and Sunday, October 23 and 24, for the MXGP of Trentino as the paddock takes over Pietramurata in Trentino, Italy.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC TV Schedule
The 2021 Ironman GNCC weekend broadcast schedule.
The 2021 Ironman GNCC weekend broadcast schedule. GNCC Racing

FIM Motocross World Championship

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Trentino (Italy)

     WMX, EMX125 Races
    Sunday, October 24
    Pietramurata
    Trentino IT Italy
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      October 24 - 4:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      October 24 - 5:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      October 24 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      October 24 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      October 24 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      October 24 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 24 - 5:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 24 - 6:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2021 Standings

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States292
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States284
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States215
4Josh Strang Inverell Australia180
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States164
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States322
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States269
3Lyndon Snodgrass Australia187
4Ruy Barbosa Chile186
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States173
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States310
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States242
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States202
4Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States193
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States186
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States285
2Rachael Archer New Zealand275
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States194
4Tayla Jones Yass Australia175
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States168
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands505
2Romain Febvre France493
3Tim Gajser Slovenia490
4Jorge Prado Spain440
5Antonio Cairoli Italy419
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France535
2Jago Geerts Belgium427
3Mattia Guadagnini Italy426
4Tom Vialle France417
5Jed Beaton Australia395
Full Standings

Other Links

Grand National Cross Country Series

General

GNCC Live Timing

Ironman GNCC

Ironman GNCC Race Center
Ironman GNCC Starting Rows

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Trentino

MXGP of Trentino Race Center
MXGP of Trentino Timetable
MXGP of Trentino MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Trentino MX2 Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Grand National Cross Country Series

Twitter—@gnccracing
Instagram—@gncc_racing
Facebook—@gnccracing
YouTube—RacerTV

OTHER INFO

Grand National Cross Country Series

Ironman Raceway
1389 County Rd 200 S
Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Pro Quads—Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Grand National Cross Country Series

Get tickets to the Ironman GNCC.

Track Map

Grand National Cross Country Series

The 2021 Ironman GNCC layout.
The 2021 Ironman GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

race day Schedule

Ironman GNCC Saturday and Sunday Schedule

Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, 2021

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Main Image by Mack Faint

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
December 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now