Romain Febvre is in a weird situation. The 29-year-old is one of three riders split by just 15 points after 13 rounds of 18 in 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) and is having a sterling season in what is his second year with Monster Energy Kawasaki. He is on the edge of giving the Japanese brand their first world title since 2006 (excluding their fine efforts in WMX) and first in the premier class since the FIM series switched to MXGP/MX1 and MX2 in 2004. Despite this status, Febvre’s squad will fold in a matter of weeks and the focus of Kawasaki’s MXGP future—as well as the direction of his fresh two-year contract extension with the factory—will switch to another crew; allegedly the current IceOne team.

Febvre shot to prominence in 2015 where he became the second premier class rookie to seal world championship success in his first term. He’d been a flamboyant but temperamental rider in MX2 and finished third in the standings in 2014 but shocked the establishment with his rapid adaptation to the Monster Energy Factory Yamaha. By the end of 2015 he was passing the likes of Cooper Webb on the outside of Glen Helen’s downhill turns and sweeping the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in front of a passionate home crowd at Ernee. As first signs go, his 450 debut was something special. Injury, pressure, uncertainty over set-up, and volatile teammates all meant the following five years saw his speed and potential interrupted.

Febvre’s initial campaign with Kawasaki was ravaged by the mess with COVID-19 in 2020 but he still lodged six podiums and improved on that promise this year.

Racer X: 2021 is your best and most competitive season since 2015?

Romain Febvre: I would say so; it’s just that I’m not injured! It was tough for a few years and when you’re injured you lose time. It’s hard to come back to your base level and when I got back to being competitive again, I’d have another injury. I feel really good with the bike at the moment—and also last year—and everything is clicking well with Kawasaki. I’m fit and had a strong winter.

You had a concussion in 2016, the broken left femur in 2019 among other problems. Were the crashes down to your misjudgment or just misfortune?

Difficult to judge the percentage of bad luck but sometimes it was like this and sometimes it was my fault. That’s motocross: sometimes you can do everything right, but a crash still happens, and an injury comes along because of it. I had some moments where I made mistakes but, generally, it’s all in the past and I’m very happy with where I am today.