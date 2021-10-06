Canadian Dylan Wright to Race Remainder of MXGP Season

Two-time 450 Canadian motocross champion Dylan Wright is expected to head to Europe to compete in the final few rounds of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship. The Honda Canada/GDR/Fox Racing rider claimed the 450 Pro Motocross class of the Canadian Triple Crown Series for the second consecutive year. He was also a pre-season title favorite to battle with Cole Thompson in the supercross portion of the Triple Crown Series but suffered a huge crash at the opening round. He escaped the crash with minor injury—just stitches in his upper right arm and a lot of bruising—but he did not compete in the remainder of the championship as he set his focus on returning to full health for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

Wright went to Italy for the 74th MXoN event, along with MXoN veteran Tyler Medaglia (Open) and Canadian 250 Pro Motocross Champion Jake Piccolo (MX2). He finished 11-32 for 12th overall in the MXGP class as Team Canada finished 15th overall with 112 points.

Now, with the MXGP schedule beginning to wind down (of the 18 rounds, only seven remain over the next month—including this weekend's MXGP of France), Wright is expected to compete in several of the final rounds on his Honda Canada/GDR/Fox Racing CRF450R. Our colleagues at Direct Motocross up north are reporting:

“The team has kept a bike in Europe for him and are they are actively working on the plans that will have Dylan racing the final rounds taking place at tracks in Italy starting at the MXGP of Trentino on October 24th. There’s a possibility we could see him over there as early as the MXGP of Spain on October 17th, but the final 5 rounds in Italy are most realistic at this point.”

Main Image by James Lissimore