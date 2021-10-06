The goal was always long term. Jason Anderson might portray the loose, free spirit off the track, but behind the scenes he has been fiercely loyal to his team, the only one he ever rode for since turning pro in 2011. It was called Rockstar Energy Suzuki back then, when he was part of a rookie tandem alongside Ian Trettle. In just their third race together, Trettle crashed badly at the Daytona Supercross and suffered a severe head injury that ended his career. The entire team was shaken up, and Anderson struggled so badly as a rookie that the team even benched him for a few rounds of that summer’s Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The next year, his results improved, but he still scored just one podium all year. This was not the expected success after spending years as one of America’s top amateur talents. After two rough years, the team could have let him go, just as so many teams do to so many young riders.

They didn’t. The old team owner, Bobby Hewitt, was always loyal to his riders, and he, along with team manager Dave Gowland, kept Jason going. He kept improving, and by 2013 he had won his first race for them, at the Salt Lake City Supercross. That Rockstar team had a magical 2013 season all around, even without actual Suzuki support, for this was the year of Davi Millsaps’ incredible bid for the 450 Supercross Championship.

Finally, the Rockstar team found a factory partner in KTM for 2014. Anderson being loyal to them and them loyal to Anderson, they switched brands together and Anderson delivered the 2014 250SX West Region Championship. This was a happy partnership.

On it went. The KTM deal became a Husqvarna deal and Anderson became a 450 rider with great success, taking a podium in his Anaheim 1 debut, a race win the next year, and then the vaunted Monster Energy AMA 450 Supercross Championship in 2018. Loyalty was the repeated phrase in interviews with both Anderson and Hewitt. They were in it together, to the end.