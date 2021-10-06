Results Archive
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Articles
Nations Results
  1. Italy
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 17
Articles
Watch: Jason Anderson Joins Monster Energy Kawasaki—The Reset He Needed?

October 6, 2021 12:50pm | by: &

With Eli Tomac out at Monster Energy Kawasaki, a seat was left open to fill and it was a bit of a shock to see Jason Anderson moving into that role. Anderson had been with one team for his entire pro career as it went through iterations as the Rockstar Suzuki, then Rockstar KTM, and eventually Rockstar Husqvarna programs, dating back to 2011. Then he was announced as Monster Energy Kawasaki's newest rider last week. To understand how Anderson got into this position, Jason Weigandt takes you through his career with his prior team, and how his fresh start with Kawasaki could be just what he needed.

Video courtesy of Tom Journet
Narrated by Jason Weigandt

More on Jason Anderson joining Monster Energy Kawasaki 

ABOUT FLY RACING

FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

Main Image: Matt Rice/Team Fried Media Group

