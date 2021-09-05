In the 450 Class, Eli Tomac earned his second overall win of the season in a row with 2-1 moto finishes, once again edging out 1-2 finishes from Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis. And rounding out the overall podium was Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb, who again finished 4-3 for third overall. Ferrandis gained 12 points on Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen (who finished 3-6 for fourth overall) in the standings, and with the gap being 62 points (with only 50 remaining), Ferrandis officially claimed the 450 Class title. Ferrandis’ title comes exactly 30 years and one month after Jean-Michel Bayle became the first French native to win the premier class title in 1991.