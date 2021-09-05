Jason Weigandt finds the people behind Dylan Ferrandis' amazing run to the top of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, including the sacrifices by his mechanic Alex Campbell, who had not seen his wife in months! Also, the unheralded Star Racing Principal Brad Hoffman. Also, it's all presented by Race Tech and Gold Valves, plus Race Tech's amazing engine services, the choice of privateers and even other engine builders. Go to RaceTech.com.