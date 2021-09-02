Results Archive
Injury Report: Fox Raceway 2

Injury Report Fox Raceway 2

September 2, 2021 2:00pm
by:

Round 11 of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at Fox Raceway in Southern California. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – HAND | OUT

Comment: Anderson broke his hand after the first race of the summer. He’s out for the weekend.

Max Anstie – COVID-19 | IN

Comment: Anstie, who is now asymptomatic, will return to racing this weekend after quarantining for the proper amount of days according to CDC guidelines.

Justin Barcia – HEAD, ELBOW, RIBS | TBD

Comment: Barcia has missed the last three nationals after hitting his head and hurting some ribs while practicing. At time of posting his status for the weekend was questionable.

Adam Cianciarulo – ULNAR NERVE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the summer following surgery to fix an issue with his ulnar nerve.

Christian Craig – BEAT UP | IN

Comment: Craig crashed hard at Budds Creek, and although he was able to regroup for the second moto, he sat out the following weekend. He’s back for Fox Raceway.

Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT

Comment: Osborne is out for the summer with a nagging back injury.

Henry Miller – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Miller is out for the season after having surgery on his knee.

Marvin Musquin – COVID-19 | TBD

Comment: Musquin missed the Ironman National after testing positive for COVID-19. At time of posting we didn’t have confirmation from the team on his status for the weekend.

Phil Nicoletti – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Nicoletti is out for the remaining nationals due to tearing his ACL, medial meniscus, and lateral meniscus tear.

Fredrik Noren – HAND | IN

Comment: Noren broke his hand before Washougal and hasn’t raced since that weekend. He’s back on the bike and will compete at Fox Raceway.

Aaron Plessinger – LUNG, LIVER | IN

Comment: Plessinger had a huge loop-out at Unadilla. He’s raced every weekend since, but hasn’t been able to make it through the second motos. He’s in for Fox Raceway.

Alex Ray – WRISTS | OUT

Comment: Ray is out for the season after having surgery on both wrists.

Dominique Thury – BICEP | OUT

Comment: Thury tore his bicep at Unadilla and is out for the summer.

Dean Wilson – EPSTEIN–BARR | OUT

Comment: Wilson has been dealing with Epstein-Barr and ended up pulling out for Ironman last week. He’s out for Fox Raceway and it’s unlikely he’ll line up at Hangtown.

250 CLASS

Ramyller Alves – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Alves is out for the season due to a torn labrum sustained at Unadilla.

Pierce Brown – COLLARBONE, HEAD | OUT

Comment: Brown is out for the summer due to a fractured collarbone and concussion sustained at Unadilla.

Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Crown suffered a concussion during supercross and will miss all of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross.

Derek Drake – HEART | IN

Comment: Drake is back in action this weekend after missing time due to a rare heart condition.

Seth Hammaker – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Hammaker took a few hits to the head at Budds Creek and hasn’t raced since. He’s out for Fox Raceway.

Garrett Marchbanks – ADDISON’S DISEASE | OUT

Comment: Marchbanks has decided to pull the plug on his season after being diagnosed with Addison’s disease.

Watch team owner Brandon Haas explain the team's season in a video the team posted on Wednesday. Note: viewer discretion is advised. 

Alex Martin – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Martin is out for the season after reinjuring his wrist at Unadilla.

Jeremy Martin – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Martin will miss the rest of the season following a broken wrist sustained at the Ironman National.

Cameron McAdoo – KNEE | OUT

Comment: McAdoo injured his knee at the season opener and is out for the remaining nationals.

Max Miller – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Max Miller is out for the summer following an ACL and meniscus tear sustained at RedBud.

Colt Nichols – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Nichols will remain sidelined for the remainder of 2021; the team announced this morning. He had been working to recover from his Washougal crash but was unable to rehab in time.

Stilez Robertson – UNKNOWN | OUT

Comment: Robertson hasn’t raced since Spring Creek. We haven’t been given an official reason to explain his absence, but we do know he won’t be racing this weekend.

Brandon Scharer – broken sternum | Out

Comment: Scharer, the ClubMX team trainer, has been stepping in to race several rounds of Pro Motocross. He suffered a broken sternum while racing the vet classes at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch but toughed it out for a few rounds of Pro Motocross afterwards. A the Ironman National, Scharer finished 14-12 for 13th overall—a new career best in the 250 Class. Now, Scharer has decided to rest as he will sit out the remaining two rounds.

Jordon Smith – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Smith is out for the season after dislocating his shoulder in Arlington.

Jalek Swoll – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Swoll popped his shoulder out during qualifying at the Ironman National. He’s out for Fox Raceway.

Nate Thrasher – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Thrasher dislocated his shoulder at Spring Creek. He’s had surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

