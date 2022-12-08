Talking about the bike a little bit, obviously you come from the Yamaha, and it seemed to work well everywhere for you - whoops particularly but this bike has had a lot said about how it struggled in the whoops. So, what have you felt so far and how has the testing gone? Have you felt like you’ve found a pretty good spot already?

Yeah. Obviously, a lot of talk about this bike in the whoops, but I don't think Malcolm had an issue with it all year. He blitzed just fine, and I feel like he was killing the whoops every race. I do think a lot of it is rider, but again, you can say whatever you want about the bike, but I do think it’s in a good spot right now. We have Josh Hansen now helping with the team and trying parts that we never have, and just try to get the bike better. He sends that stuff to us, and we get to try it. So, it’s been good. I haven’t tested a whole bunch, just little things here and there. I do think I’m in a good spot. So, my thing is just to try to do the laps and the more comfortable I can get, the better.

The relationship with Hansen as well, how has that been? I don’t really remember too much with Star. They didn’t really have a guy that was similar to that, right? So, how is that, having someone that can test these parts like this and send your way? Is it weird almost to have that kind of backup with you?

It’s huge. At Star or any other team, you go through the parts. So, you’re saving a lot of time with us. He spends long days at the track now going through these parts and fine-tuning it. We kind of have a similar style, I would say. I feel like anything he would sign off on, I’m going to try. So, I have trust in him. Obviously, he’s been around for a long time. He’s a good dude. It’s been fun. We’ve got a whole crew here. Just learning, getting to know everybody. I got a new mechanic. I’m getting to know Nate Ramsey and just everybody here. It’s been awesome.

Looking ahead to the season, you’ve had 450 results so you kind of have a little bit of a benchmark for yourself. What is something that you’re looking forward to? Is there a goal that you have in mind with podiums that you want to achieve or a result in the end of the championship?

Yeah. I always like to sit down and write goals. Right now, I don’t like to put a number on it. There are so many bad dudes in the class that it’s hard to be like, I’m going to go out there and smoke them all and win. I think it’s going to be hard. I know it’s going to be hard. But I do think I can be up front and run with those guys. I believe there’s podiums in there for me in my future, but my main thing is just to be consistent, be at every race, do the laps, just try to put myself in a good position, do a start. Even if they run away from me, know what I’ve got to work on during the week and just try to improve and be at every race. I do think at the end of the season if I do that, then I should get what I set out to get.

Talking about the season as a whole, it’s going to be a long grind because we’re going into October with the racing. How do you mentally prepare yourself for that? You’re in boot camp right now, so you’re already in a bit of a grind. But then the grind is going to go and go and go and go. How is that to get ready for that?

Yeah. My thing is not think about it too far out. People keep saying I think it’s 31 races total and it goes into October, but I take it race by race. Can’t look too far ahead. I feel like that’s when you kind of get lost, in a way. Especially in this sport, stuff catches you off guard. So, race by race, round by round. It will all be done by the blink of an eye, so it’s just try to enjoy it while I can, also.