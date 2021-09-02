With inside knowledge from the KTM team combined with Cooper Webb's post-race press comments from the Ironman National, Jason Weigandt breaks down the latest news. Webb has convinced the Red Bull KTM team to let him make major bike changes, and he has also left Aldon Baker's training program. Sometimes the right thing to do is let the rider go his own way and trust him—but sometimes, it isn't

