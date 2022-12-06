Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Confirms 2023 SX & MX Roster

Officially launched on Tuesday at RD Field, where the team’s practice facility is based in Murrieta, Calif., all four Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team riders are eager for the gates to drop on the 2023 AMA Supercross season in Anaheim on January 7. From there, inclusive of Pro Motocross beginning in May, the newly introduced series will feature 31 events combined.

As the current 250SX Western Regional Champion, 31-year-old Craig will transition to the 450SX division full-time in the upcoming season with momentum on his side. He has swiftly adapted to the FC 450 Rockstar Edition upon training with Aldon Baker at the Baker’s Factory and carries high hopes into both supercross and motocross.

Malcolm Stewart, meanwhile, is set to continue his upward trajectory in what will be his second year with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing. After finishing a career-high third in the 450SX standings this past season, complete with three podiums to his credit, expectations for the entire SuperMotocross World Championship are high for the 30-year-old rider.