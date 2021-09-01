15th | #115 | Maximus Vohland | 7-29

Ah man, I didn’t know Vohland’s bike let go with two laps to go otherwise he would’ve been top ten overall and a much-improved ride from last week. He seemed to love the track also. He’s been down at Baker’s Factory and told me he had more rest this week than last because he might have been overdoing it.

16th | #147 | Levi Kitchen | 11-35

Levi’s first moto charge was impressive and then he crashed back to 11th. Second moto he had a fuel issue and/or dirt in the eyes and had to pull off while he was up there. So far, Kitchen’s got tons of speed but no real results yet. But, they’re coming.

17th | #172 | Tommy Rios | 18-15

It’s TJ Rios, not Tommy ICYWW. Rios is riding for the Manluk/Rock River Yamaha/Merge Racing team and I’m sure he’s missing the Troll Train’s fatherly advice over there with Alex Martin out with injury. Anyway, Rios has been solid in his first races as a pro. He’s avoiding the big mistakes and seems to be in shape as well.

18th | #995 | Christopher Prebula | 20-16

Congrats to Chris for getting to the Olympics in the woman’s BMX class. If you want more detail, watch the graphics on the TV broadcast.

19th | #170 | Devin Simonson | 21-17

Good job for Simonson to break into the top 20 in a moto.

20th | #77 | Jerry Robin | 17-26

Hey, Jerry’s back! He’s gotten points in three out of the last six motos which is better than the start of his year.

450 Class Results

1st | #3 | Eli Tomac | 2-1

He won! Tomac grabbed his first overall of the year at Ironman with two great rides. His attempts to get by Webb in moto two were intense! He was NOT going to wait around for Webb and knew he had to vamoose ASAP. Great ride for ET and I wonder if him getting second in the points means anything to him with just four motos to go? He’s 21 down on Kenny right now.

2nd | #14 | Dylan Ferrandis | 1-2

Man, Dylan looked rough after the second moto as the heat got to him. I had heard that he, like so many others, was under the weather before the day started but he looked fine to me by going 1-2. Afterward, he was ripping around the rental car parking lot in the Mustang he rented so he must’ve been feeling a lot better, right? He’s on the verge of clinching the 450MX title and that’s a sentence I didn’t think I’d be typing this year. Good for him, just keep the wood chips off the track, bro.

3rd | #2 | Cooper Webb | 4-3

Oh hey! Look at this! Yeah, some dudes were missing but Webb was better than Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen on this day, which had not been the case at any point this summer until now. He was great and afterwards commented that a frame brace change helped him and his riding. I know I’m the anti-bike setup dude because there will never be a perfect motocross bike and IMO, these dudes blame their bike setups WAY too much, but this was a big change, so I’m perfectly accepting of the fact that this made a difference for Coop. A few clickers making or breaking your day? Nah.

4th | #94 | Ken Roczen | 3-5

Roczen just didn’t have the usual sauce out there, in the second moto it looked like the heat got to him as well when his teammate Sexton ran him down from a long ways back. Combined with the humidity at Budds Creek last week, these two races took a toll on some dudes.

5th | #23 | Chase Sexton | 5 4

A ho hum kind of day for Chase, I suppose he can take solace that he ran down Kenny in moto two but with Chase being from Illinois and loving Millville and RedBud, you would think this place would’ve been right up his alley. Guess what? He was sick, also. Is anyone feeling okay? Maybe Eli? Tomacs might be impervious to illness. We’re heading to Pala where Chase won last summer, and I’ve got to think he’ll be better there.