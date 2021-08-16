Justin Cooper put together a statement ride in the first Unadilla National moto by pulling away from his key championship rival Jett Lawrence. Considering he coulda, shoulda won the overall at the previous race at Washougal (he crashed while holding the overall lead with two laps to go) it appeared momentum was on his side.

That changed in the second moto. Cooper again shot out to the early lead on his Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha, but he got passed by his teammate Jeremy Martin, then passed by Lawrence, and then RJ Hampshire. He ended up with 1-4 scores on the day. He spoke about it in the post-race press conference.

Take us through the difference between moto one and moto two.

Justin Cooper: I’d say track conditions were the biggest difference, we raced second today, the 450s raced first and just beat that track up. I lost my flow in that second one and that was kind of a wrap. It was a dangerous track to lose your flow on. I didn’t feel comfortable, and I didn’t want to get hurt on a track like this. First moto was definitely awesome, and it was good to put on a good show.

What were you feeling in that second moto, specifically?

I was just fighting with the bike, I felt like every bump I hit was taking a toll on me—it just wasn’t working, and I wasn’t flowing. From there I was just in no man’s land. I just rode it on home, pretty boring race for me. I was feeling good going into the second moto, but it didn’t work out. No stress on it, I’ve just got to do better.