The Unadilla National marked the second Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship event ever for both Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker, but their stories are very different. As it turned out, though, they hooked up in a battle in moto two, fighting for a top five.

Kitchen made his pro debut at the RedBud National in July before returning to Florida to prepare a run at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He executed that final run at the Ranch as planned, claiming both the 250 Pro Sport and the Open Pro Sport—and the 2021 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award as well—before turning pro full-time. He finished 12th in the first moto and passed into sixth when a mistake from Hammaker gifted him fifth. He lost two positions before the checkered flag but accomplished his first top-ten finish with eighth overall.

Hammaker was an A level amateur who might have been racing as a pro two years ago. He ran into injury issues in the last few years, as an injury kept him from the Ranch in 2019 and illness did so again in 2020. Finally, he made the jump to the pros during the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship this February. He picked up one main event win in nine starts but after the first round of Pro Motocross, the Pennsylvania native announced on Instagram he would miss some time to focus on getting back to 100 percent health. In 2020, Hammaker was sidelined for Loretta Lynn’s because of the Epstein-Barr Virus, but his health issues this year have not been specified by him nor the team.

Recovered, Seth returned at Unadilla for his second Pro Motocross race. He qualified third overall, finished ninth in the first moto, and was running inside the top five (battling with Kitchen) until late in the second moto when a crash cost him. Remounting with a broken clutch lever after a big crash, Hammaker struggled to get going again but would eventually finish the moto. His 9-21 for 17th overall does not look good in the results column but the #150 was happy with his riding, saying he believes without mistakes he can be inside the top five. Read what the duo had to say following a day in New York.

Levi Kitchen | 12-7 for 8th overall in 250 Class

Racer X: Take us through your day, how did everything go today?

Levi Kitchen: It was good, besides this morning. For me not knowing this track at all, qualifying was absolutely terrible. I was 20th or something. I was a little disappointed with myself for sure. I just tried to keep my mind right and know that I can be up there. And then first moto, I got a terrible start, worked up to 12th. I was happy with that but if I got a start, I knew I could run up with the top ten. Second moto I came around pretty good. and then there for a while I think I passed up into fifth, me and [Max] Vohland were going at it. He ended up getting me back and [Austin] Forkner got me with about a lap to go, I made a pretty bad mistake down in Screw-U or whatever. [Laughs] But yeah, all in all, it was a pretty solid weekend.