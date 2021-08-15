Our own Align Media and Mitch Kendra were at Unadilla MX for the eighth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Simon Cudby, Rich Shepherd, Mike Emery, and Cole Beach all contribute here at Racer X and have created Align Media, a collective media group. Make sure to check back after each race for their best photos from race day and follow them on Instagram @align.with.us.
Mitch works the website during the week and sometimes runs around with a camera during race day.
Here are is the action-packed racing from New York explained through their lenses.
450 Class
Motocross
Unadilla - 450August 14, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole France
|4 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|3 - 7
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|11 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|345
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|306
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|283
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|270
|5
|
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|239
250 Class
Motocross
Unadilla - 250August 14, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|1 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN United States
|3 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|4 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA United States
|6 - 5
|KTM 250 SX-F
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|324
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|320
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|263
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|262
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|243