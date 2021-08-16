Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

August 16, 2021 6:30am
by:

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 8 (of 12) — Unadilla MX — New Berlin, New York

250 Class

Motocross

Unadilla - 250

August 14, 2021
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States1 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
3Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States United States3 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
4R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States4 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States United States6 - 5 KTM 250 SX-F
6Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia5 - 11 Honda CRF250R
7Jalek Swoll
Jalek Swoll		 Belleview, FL United States United States8 - 9 Husqvarna FC 250
8Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States United States12 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
9Jarrett Frye Jarrett Frye Mechanicsville, MD United States United States13 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
10Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States United States11 - 14 GasGas MC 250F
Full Results

450 Class

Motocross

Unadilla - 450

August 14, 2021
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France2 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
3Marvin Musquin Marvin Musquin La Reole France France4 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
4Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States3 - 7 Kawasaki KX450
5Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States11 - 2 Honda CRF450R
6Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States5 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F
7Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States United States7 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
8Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom United Kingdom8 - 9 Suzuki RM-Z450
9Justin Bogle Justin Bogle Cushing, OK United States United States9 - 12 KTM 450 SX-F
10Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States United States12 - 10 Honda CRF450R
Full Results

Championship Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States324
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia320
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia263
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States262
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States243
6Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan192
7Jalek Swoll
Belleview, FL United States173
8Colt Nichols
Muskogee, OK United States172
9Michael Mosiman
Sebastopol, CA United States154
10Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States152
Full Standings

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France345
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany306
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States283
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States270
5Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States239
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States217
7Marvin Musquin La Reole France213
8Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States211
9Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States209
10Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States160
Full Standings

triple crown series (canada)

Round 8 (of 8) — Walton 2 — Walton Ontario

250 Pro Overall

450 Pro Overall

Championship Finish

250 Pro Finish

Jake Piccolo is the 2021 250 Pro MX Champion.

450 Pro Finish

Dylan Wright is the 2021 450 Pro MX Champion.

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Round 9 and 10 (of 17) — New York Short Track I and II — Weedsport Speedway — Weedsport, New York

Round 9 — New York Short Track I

AFT SuperTwins

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

Round 10 — New York Short Track II

AFT SuperTwins

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

Championship Standings

AFT SuperTwins

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

Other Championship Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)

Through Round 7 (of 19)

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia270
2Romain Febvre France257
3Jorge Prado Spain255
4Antonio Cairoli Italy252
5Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands227
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland206
7Pauls Jonass Latvia180
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands174
9Alessandro Lupino Italy134
10Ben Watson United Kingdom130
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France271
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy237
3Jago Geerts Belgium235
4Ruben Fernandez Spain214
5Thibault Benistant France204
6Jed Beaton Australia197
7Mathys Boisrame France192
8Kay De Wolf Netherlands184
9Rene Hofer Austria184
10Simon Laengenfelder Germany137
Full Standings

EMX250

MXGP

EMX250 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Nicholas Lapucci Italy187
2Kevin Horgmo Norway163
3Rick Elzinga Netherlands144
4Liam Everts Belgium108
5Yago Martinez Spain91
6Cornelius Toendel Norway88
7Dave Kooiker Netherlands77
8Andrea Bonacorsi Italy74
9Mike Gwerder Switzerland74
10Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia57
Full Standings

WMX

MXGP

WMX Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Shana Van Der Vlist Netherlands87
2Courtney Duncan New Zealand85
3Nancy Van De Ven Netherlands72
4Lynn Valk Netherlands72
5Kiara Fontanesi Italy70
6Larissa Papenmeier Germany61
7Amandine Verstappen Belgium58
8Daniela Guillen Spain50
9Britt Jans-beken Netherlands47
10Sara Andersen Denmark44
Full Standings

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO

Through Round 5 (of 9)

Pro Overall Standings

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Through Round 9 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States212
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States203
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States158
4Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States156
5Josh Strang Inverell Australia153
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States128
7Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States120
8Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States113
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States95
10Layne Michael Fairmont, WV United States71
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States232
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States198
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States146
4Lyndon Snodgrass Australia135
5Ruy Barbosa Chile132
6Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand131
7Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States127
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States120
9Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States110
10Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States99
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States250
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States203
3Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States193
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States142
5Noah Clark Ozark, MO United States136
6Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States122
7Michael J Pillar Dover, OH United States120
8Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States115
9Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States114
10Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States84
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States236
2Rachael Archer New Zealand234
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia175
4Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States134
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States131
6Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada128
7Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States118
8Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States100
9Taylor Taylor Lawrenceburg, KY United States95
10Marina Cancro Huntington, NY United States93
Full Standings

Australian ProMX

Through Round 3 (of 8)

Championship Standings

THOR MX1

Pirelli MX2

Maxxis MX3

U.S. SPRINT ENDURO

Through round 4 (of 9)

Pro Overall Standings

Pro2 Overall Standings

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Justin CooperMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Colt NicholsMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Levi KitchenLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
View ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
TDBGNCCXC1
TDBGNCCXC2
TDBGNCCXC3
TDBGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
Dylan WrightCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Jake PiccoloCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TDBKing of DortmundSX1
TDBADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TDBADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Romain FebvreItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kevin BenavidesDakar RallyBike
TDBEnduroCrossPro
Layne MichaelU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Johnny GirroirU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TDBWORCSPro MC
TDBFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TDBX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TDBNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TDBNitro World GamesBest Trick
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

