Race Day Feed: Unadilla Second Moto Recaps

Race Day Feed Unadilla Second Moto Recaps

August 14, 2021 4:10pm
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York, for the seventh round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline

Recommended Reading

450 Class moto 2

Chase Sexton was frustrated after crashing out of the top five coming over the holeshot line of the first moto. He was slow to get up, but he remounted his beat-up #23 Honda CRF450R and got going, roughly three-fourths of a lap down but charged to 11th. He got redemption off the start of the second moto. Holeshotting the race, then battling his teammate Ken Roczen for the race win was quite the turnaround. His moto win at the Washougal National lit a fire in him after a mid-season slump in results. He had not been near the front of the field after the opening round but he's finding his stride right in time to finish this season strong. Roczen would go onto to take the lead and not look back. Sexton kept Roczen honest throughout the race before coming through only six seconds back, and while the overall result doesn’t look great, he rode extremely well today.

Speaking of riding well, Roczen has now excelled the last two times he has been here. In 2019, he topped qualifying by almost three whole seconds before going onto to go 1-1 on the 50th anniversary of Unadilla MX. He sits on four straight moto wins here in what is becoming his house. His smooth and tamed riding style is on full display as he gets in and out of the long, deep ruts.

Roczen went 1-1 in 2019 (the last time we visited Unadilla MX) and he repeated that performance again here in 2021.
Roczen went 1-1 in 2019 (the last time we visited Unadilla MX) and he repeated that performance again here in 2021. Align Media

Webb started off right behind Roczen and Sexton with Ferrandis and Musquin behind him. Ferrandis went around the outside of Webb and then Musquin followed his fellow Frenchman around the #2 as well. The top five would remain until the checkered flag as Christian Craig and Eli Tomac charged to sixth and seventh. Dean Wilson snuck into eighth ahead of Max Anstie, who had a solid day of his own, and Coty Schock, who finished tenth. Right outside the top ten was privateer Ryan Surratt. A handful of other privateers had great rides in the moto, including Chris Canning (13th), Tyler Stepek (14th), Ben LaMay (15th), Jeremy Hand (16th), and Jacob Runkles (18th). Hand found himself running inside the top ten in the first moto so he has to be pumped on his day.

Roczen’s 1-1 gives him the overall as Ferrandis’ 2-3 gives him second overall ahead of Musquin’s 4-4. Tomac (3-7) and Sexton (11-2) rounded out the overall top five. A perfect 50-point day coupled with Ferrandis' results allowed the Honda HRC rider to gain eight points on the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing #14, who now sits with a 39-point advantage over Roczen in the standings through eight rounds. 

Motocross

Unadilla - 450 Moto 2

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ken Roczen 36:41.19815 Laps2:21.704 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
2Chase Sexton 36:47.261+6.0632:21.781 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
3Dylan Ferrandis 37:07.319+26.1212:23.678 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
4Marvin Musquin 37:16.696+35.4982:23.756 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
5Cooper Webb
37:25.851+44.6532:25.061 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Motocross

Unadilla - 450

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France2 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
3Marvin Musquin Marvin Musquin La Reole France France4 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
4Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States3 - 7 Kawasaki KX450
5Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States11 - 2 Honda CRF450R
Full Results

250 Class Moto 2

The gate dropped on the final moto of the day and once again, Cooper holeshot ahead of Jeremy Martin and Jett Lawrence. Martin wasted no time getting into the lead on the second lap. The trio stayed tight as RJ Hampshire again ran right behind them. Jett Lawrence moved into second as Martin clicked off a few laps before the #18 struck a move. Going over the Sky Shot jump, Lawrence swung wide and then cleared the jump as Martin came up slightly short. Martin took to the inside of the next turn, going over the roller, as Lawrence swung wide making the pass stick as he then had the inside. Hampshire got around Cooper for third as Seth Hammaker and Preston Kilroy ran in the fifth and sixth positions. Kilroy eventually finished in a new career-best tenth in his sixth moto of the youngster’s pro career. Levi Kitchen got around his teammate Jarrett Frye and then started to go at Max Vohland for sixth. Kitchen would not only get the position, but he would move to fifth when a mistake from Hammaker caused the Kawasaki rider to drop back to the middle of the field. Hammaker recorded 21st in the moto. Forkner, who did not finish the first moto, put in a solid ride. Late in the race, Vohland got back around Kitchen and Forkner followed through, bumping the #147 to seventh. Props to Dilan Schwartz, who came around the first time in dead last but was making passes left and right and charged up to finish 12th. Pierce Brown had another tough blow as he went down hard on the second lap. He was helped off the track by the medical crew. And bummer for Jo Shimoda, who came through the pack after a first-turn crash, only to clip his hand/wrist/elbow on the inside of a track marker, which ended his moto after 11 laps. He had been battling with Jalek Swoll for 12th until he just completed the pass only to clip his arm. 

Jett’s 2-1 gave him the overall ahead of Cooper’s 1-4, which just edged out Martin’s 3-2. As it was for Roczen, the win was big for Lawrence, who had not won an overall since the opening round. Cooper now has a four-point advantage over Lawrence in the standings through eight rounds.

At the eighth round, Jett Lawrence claims his first overall win since the opening round.
At the eighth round, Jett Lawrence claims his first overall win since the opening round. Align Media
Motocross

Unadilla - 250 Moto 2

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 36:59.52415 Laps2:22.846 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Jeremy Martin 37:03.132+3.6072:24.407 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
3R.J. Hampshire 37:48.529+49.0052:24.763 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
4Justin Cooper 38:10.715+1:11.1902:25.776 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Max Vohland 38:18.631+1:19.1072:27.789 Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Motocross

Unadilla - 250

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States1 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
3Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States United States3 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
4R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States4 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States United States6 - 5 KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
