250 Class Moto 2

The gate dropped on the final moto of the day and once again, Cooper holeshot ahead of Jeremy Martin and Jett Lawrence. Martin wasted no time getting into the lead on the second lap. The trio stayed tight as RJ Hampshire again ran right behind them. Jett Lawrence moved into second as Martin clicked off a few laps before the #18 struck a move. Going over the Sky Shot jump, Lawrence swung wide and then cleared the jump as Martin came up slightly short. Martin took to the inside of the next turn, going over the roller, as Lawrence swung wide making the pass stick as he then had the inside. Hampshire got around Cooper for third as Seth Hammaker and Preston Kilroy ran in the fifth and sixth positions. Kilroy eventually finished in a new career-best tenth in his sixth moto of the youngster’s pro career. Levi Kitchen got around his teammate Jarrett Frye and then started to go at Max Vohland for sixth. Kitchen would not only get the position, but he would move to fifth when a mistake from Hammaker caused the Kawasaki rider to drop back to the middle of the field. Hammaker recorded 21st in the moto. Forkner, who did not finish the first moto, put in a solid ride. Late in the race, Vohland got back around Kitchen and Forkner followed through, bumping the #147 to seventh. Props to Dilan Schwartz, who came around the first time in dead last but was making passes left and right and charged up to finish 12th. Pierce Brown had another tough blow as he went down hard on the second lap. He was helped off the track by the medical crew. And bummer for Jo Shimoda, who came through the pack after a first-turn crash, only to clip his hand/wrist/elbow on the inside of a track marker, which ended his moto after 11 laps. He had been battling with Jalek Swoll for 12th until he just completed the pass only to clip his arm.

Jett’s 2-1 gave him the overall ahead of Cooper’s 1-4, which just edged out Martin’s 3-2. As it was for Roczen, the win was big for Lawrence, who had not won an overall since the opening round. Cooper now has a four-point advantage over Lawrence in the standings through eight rounds.