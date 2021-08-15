Results Archive
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Articles
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Articles
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 3
Sun Aug 15
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 21
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Sat Aug 28
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 28
Articles
Full Schedule
450 Words: Crucial Result for Roczen

August 15, 2021 12:00am
by:

As Ken Roczen battled illness at the Washougal National three weeks ago, he also watched as what once was a close title fight had fully dipped into a massive chasm. Dylan Ferrandis finished 5-1 at Washougal while Roczen went 6-10 and the Frenchman took a 47-point championship lead into the longest in-season break in years. Roczen, a former two-time series champion, had practically watched his title hopes dashed in a few hour timespan.

“I haven’t actually gotten ill like that in a while,” said Roczen on his struggles at Washougal. “I’m just not able to recover very quick anymore and it took me at least a week after Washougal to slowly feel somewhat normal.”

To have any hope at winning this title still, Roczen needed to come off this lengthy break in a big way and he was greeted with perhaps the best track to do so. When we last raced at Unadilla in 2019, Roczen was on a different planet as he qualified nearly three seconds faster than anyone else and cruised to a 1-1 performance. It was arguably the best race he had since his gruesome arm injury in 2017 and was one of those races where we saw every bit of the old Ken Roczen still in there.

“I honestly don’t know!” Roczen admitted after being asked why he gels well with Unadilla. “With these long ruts, I don’t know what it is if it’s with something that I grew up on. My track [in Germany] is clay and hard packed but when it rained it was always really good and it would get these long ruts. For whatever reason, it just suits my style and I think I set up my bike so it works well there. I definitely don’t come here thinking I’m going to be three seconds faster than everyone, but Unadilla has just been good to me.”

Ken Roczen certainly feels the flow at Unadilla.
So, could he repeat that feat right off a lengthy break this time through? Roczen qualified fastest again at Unadilla, though it wasn’t quite the same massive margins from 2019. That didn’t seem to matter once the gate dropped in the first moto as Roczen was quick to get out front with Aaron Plessinger going with the German. Plessinger pushed with Roczen all the way up until 20 minutes in when AP suffered a frightening crash that ended his day. Roczen cruised to the moto win and followed it up with a similar performance in the second moto as he passed his teammate Chase Sexton and took off with the win. The 1-1 performance was huge for Roczen and coupled with Ferrandis’ ever steady 2-3 scores, Roczen sliced the championship lead down to 39.

It’s still quite the gap in points, but Roczen surely would have seen any slim hope he still had in the title drift completely away had Ferrandis managed to extend his championship lead at Unadilla. Ferrandis needs to be leading by 51 points and he could even wrap the title up early. For now at least, it appears Roczen has spoiled that premature celebration as momentum shifts back in his favor.

“My bad weekends unfortunately, like Millville was a little out of my control, but Washougal, they’re always just really bad,” Roczen said as he reflected on his championship hopes. “I need to eliminate that to get a championship. It seems like there’s always a lot of eyes on me and a lot of fingers pointed but in the end, I’m always out there doing my best and when things line up, sometimes we have a day like today and sometimes we just don’t.”

Roczen celebrates after finishing off his 1-1 performance at Unadilla.
On the flipside, Ferrandis is making a habit of being by far the steadiest rider in the 450 class. Through eight motos, his worst finish is still just a fifth and it’s also the only two times the Frenchman didn’t finish on the podium in a moto. That means it’s been 14 of 16 for top three finishes so far for Ferrandis, and the ball just kept on rolling at Unadilla.

Now that Roczen has pushed the ball back towards his side of the court, Budds Creek next weekend becomes all the more interesting. If Roczen is able to put on a similar display to what he had at Unadilla and can pull the points deficit closer to just one moto back, the pressure ramps up on Ferrandis to remain mostly flawless from here on out.

Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France345
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany306
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States283
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States270
5Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States239
Full Standings
