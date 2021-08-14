Aaron Plessinger Crashes Out of Moto 1 at Unadilla, Out for the Day

Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing's Aaron Plessinger experienced a wild crash while battling Ken Roczen for the race lead in the first 450 class moto at Unadilla today. Plessinger had been all over Roczen for the lead of the race for the better part of 20 minutes when he landed hard after the finish line and immediately looped out. The big flipped over instantly and spit Plessinger onto the ground as he came down hard on his tailbone and lower back.

The bike was completely destroyed as mechanics came to retrieve it and take it away. Plessinger remained down for roughly two minutes as the Alpinestars Medical team assessed the Ohio native for any injuries. Plessinger was eventually able to stand under his own power and walk to the medical mule before being carted away.