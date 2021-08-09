In 2019, Levi Kitchen scored his first-ever moto win at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. His 2-6-1 scores left him third overall in 125 (12-17) B/C, behind Gage Linville and Josh Varize. At that point, he was just getting rolling, riding 125s for two-straight years Loretta’s, and collecting a second and a third overall. Then in 2020, he went next level, absolutely dominating his B classes with six moto wins. But Kitchen, however, was already 19 years old, and he won the 250 B Limited and 450 B Limited classes. The fastest riders, usually, race the regular B classes, for modified bikes. Was his strong run at Loretta’s really a thing?

It was. Kitchen kept on winning, even through the A classes, and by the time he got to Loretta’s this year he was the most hyped amateur in the country. He also had a ride with Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing. This year, with the target on his back, he pulled through, outdueling Preston Kilroy and Chance Hymas for the 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport Championships. Now he has this year’s AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award. He tried out one Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship round at RedBud earlier this year, but he’s in for the final five rounds of the season starting this upcoming weekend at Unadilla. Here’s what the Washougal, Washington, native had to say after his week of racing at the ranch.

Racer X: First of all, I saw you over there talking to Jeff Emig? You learn something there?

Levi Kitchen: Yeah he had a lot of good things to say. He said first off that I have to work on my starts, because he was one of the best at starts and he wasn’t impressed with my starts. But he was impressed with my riding. He thinks my goal should be to top three a moto by the end of summer.

I have to apologize. I said on the podium that you didn’t get any good starts, but you were correct, you did have a few good ones, for example you had a moto where you led early but then Hymas got by and you fell. So that made it a come-from-behind moto even though you had a good start. The starts weren’t all bad.

No they weren’t. Actually, all the 250 Pro Sport Motos were top ten or top five and I holeshot one of them. But the Open Pro Sport motos, those were not good.