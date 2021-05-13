Following an impressive showing at the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in the 250 B Limited and 450 B Limited classes where he swept all six motos, Levi Kitchen earned 2020 AMA Amateur Motocross Rider of the Year honors. A few months later, the Washougal, Washington, native signed a deal with the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team. While Kitchen is expected to remain an amateur throughout the majority of 2021, we heard he was flying at the test track. On Tuesday, we sent our photographer Spencer Owens out to Fox Raceway at Pala in California to get an update on the #147 and to capture some raw riding clips. Check it out.