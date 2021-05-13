Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Australian MX
Canberra
Articles
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Layne Michael
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 22
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Levi Kitchen Raw Interview & Edit

May 13, 2021 9:25pm | by: &

Following an impressive showing at the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in the 250 B Limited and 450 B Limited classes where he swept all six motos, Levi Kitchen earned 2020 AMA Amateur Motocross Rider of the Year honors. A few months later, the Washougal, Washington, native signed a deal with the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team. While Kitchen is expected to remain an amateur throughout the majority of 2021, we heard he was flying at the test track. On Tuesday, we sent our photographer Spencer Owens out to Fox Raceway at Pala in California to get an update on the #147 and to capture some raw riding clips. Check it out.

Recommended Reading

Kitchen in Action 

  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now