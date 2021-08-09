Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (Loretta Lynn’s)
August 2 - August 7 — Loretta Lynn’s Ranch — Hurricane Mills, Tennessee
Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (Loretta Lynn's)

August 2 - August 7 — Loretta Lynn's Ranch — Hurricane Mills, Tennessee
Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Levi Kitchen (3-1-1 for first overall in Open Pro Sport and 3-1-2 for first overall in 250 Pro Sport) received the 2021 AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award.
Youth Rider of the Year: Nick Romano (Yamaha)
Amateur Rider of the Year: Drew Adams (Kawasaki)
Vet Rider of the Year: Broc Peterson (Honda)
2021 Results - Overall Podiums
250 B
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Nick Romano
|Yamaha
|1-1-1
|2nd
|Gavin Towers
|Kawasaki
|3-3-2
|3rd
|Gage Linville
|Yamaha
|2-2-4
250 B Limited
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Mattia Jorgensen Jr.
|KTM
|2-3-1
|2nd
|Gage Linville
|Yamaha
|8-1-2
|3rd
|Jayde Clough
|Kawasaki
|1-2-8
250 C
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Brandon Bollino
|Yamaha
|2-2-1
|2nd
|Gage Ripplinger
|GasGas
|3-1-2
|3rd
|Colin Dellarco
|Yamaha
|4-3-4
250 C Limited
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Nico Long
|KTM
|1-1-2
|2nd
|Gabe Holland
|KTM
|4-6-1
|3rd
|Mitchell Pratt
|Yamaha
|2-10-4
250 C Jr. (12-17) B/C
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Gabe Holland
|KTM
|1-1-2
|2nd
|Keegan Rowley
|KTM
|5-4-1
|3rd
|Drew Callaway
|KTM
|8-5-3
450 B
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Chase Prince
|Honda
|3-1-1
|2nd
|Kimble Jett
|KTM
|1-4-4
|3rd
|Chase Yentzer
|Suzuki
|2-2-5
450 B Limited
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Julien Beaumer
|Husqvarna
|1-3-2
|2nd
|Larry Reyes Jr.
|Yamaha
|2-2-3
|3rd
|Austin Kapoukranidis
|KTKM
|4-5-5
450 C
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Brennan Schofield
|Yamaha
|3-2-5
|2nd
|Chase Meyer-Dehrrera
|Kawasaki
|1-8-3
|3rd
|Mitchell Pratt
|Yamaha
|4-7-6
125 C
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Keegan Rowley
|KTM
|3-1-1
|2nd
|Cason Pinkston
|Yamaha
|1-3-2
|3rd
|James Grace
|Yamaha
|2-2-11
125cc (12-17) B/C
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Evan Ferry
|Husqvarna
|2-1-1
|2nd
|Collin Allen
|Yamaha
|5-4-3
|3rd
|Bryce Shelly
|KTM
|8-3-2
Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Evan Ferry
|Husqvarna
|1-2-2
|2nd
|Crockett Myers
|Yamaha
|4-5-5
|3rd
|Collin Allen
|Yamaha
|10-3-3
Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Caden Braswell
|KTM
|5-2-1
|2nd
|Benjamin Garib
|Yamaha
|4-3-3
|3rd
|Nick Romano
|Yamaha
|1-1-8
Open Pro Sport
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha
|3-1-1
|2nd
|Chance Hymas
|Kawasaki
|2-2-2
|3rd
|Preston Kilroy
|Suzuki
|1-3-10
250 Pro Sport
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha
|3-1-2
|2nd
|Chance Hymas
|Kawasaki
|7-2-1
|3rd
|Preston Kilroy
|Suzuki
|1-5-4
College (18-24)
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Justin Cokinos
|GasGas
|1-2-2
|2nd
|Christopher Blackmer
|Husqvarna
|2-4-3
|3rd
|McCoy Brough
|Kawasaki
|3-3-4
Junior (25+)
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Heath Harrison
|Honda
|1-2-2
|2nd
|Robby Marshall
|KTM
|4-1-1
|3rd
|Jake Baumert
|KTM
|2-3-3
Vet (30+)
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Broc Peterson
|Honda
|1-1-2
|2nd
|Jesse Bourque
|Husqvarna
|2-6-1
|3rd
|Kenny Henry
|KTM
|3-2-4
Senior (40+)
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Edward Walston
|KTM
|2-3-1
|2nd
|Chris Hunter
|Kawasaki
|5-5-2
|3rd
|Robb Floth
|Kawasaki
|4-10-3
Senior (45+)
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Mike Brown
|Husqvarna
|1-1-1
|2nd
|Jeff Emig
|Husqvarna
|3-3-2
|3rd
|Ketih Johnson
|Kawasaki
|2-2-8
Masters (50+)
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Ketih Johnson
|Kawasaki
|2-1-1
|2nd
|Jeff Emig
|Husqvarna
|1-2-2
|3rd
|Barry Carsten
|Suzuki
|3-3-4
Women
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Sophia Phelps
|Kawasaki
|2-1-1
|2nd
|Tayler Allred
|KTM
|1-3-2
|3rd
|Katie Benson
|Yamaha
|4-2-4
Mini-E (4-6) Jr.
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Talon Hinson
|KTM
|1-2-2
|2nd
|Levi Geis
|Husqvarna
|3-3-5
|3rd
|Wyatt McCutcheon
|Husqvarna
|4-5-4
51cc (4-6) Shaft Dr. LTD
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Carter Schutte
|Yamaha
|1-1-1
|2nd
|Caysen Taylor
|Yamaha
|2-3-2
|3rd
|Braxton Halbrooks
|Yamaha
|3-2-3
51cc (4-6) Limited
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Kannon Zabojnik
|Cobra
|1-1-3
|2nd
|Jax Baker
|Cobra
|6-4-2-
|3rd
|Jacob Mariner
|Cobra
|2-2-7
51cc (7-8) Limited
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Sawyer Gieck
|Cobra
|2-1-1
|2nd
|Jayden Smart
|Cobra
|1-3-2
|3rd
|Kade Nightingale
|Cobra
|5-2-3
65cc (7-9) Limited
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Tayce Morgan
|GasGas
|1-2-5
|2nd
|Gauge Brown
|Cobra
|3-4-2
|3rd
|Jackson Vick
|GasGas
|4-3-3
65cc (7-9)
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Elliott Bowsher
|GasGas
|2-1-1
|2nd
|Colt Martin
|Cobra
|4-4-5
|3rd
|Braxtyn Mes
|Husqvarna
|5-5-4
65cc (10-11) Limited
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Carson Wood
|GasGas
|2-1-1
|2nd
|Jonathan Getz, Jr.
|Husqvarna
|1-5-2
|3rd
|Cole Blecha
|KTM
|3-2-4
65CC (10-11)
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Vincent Wey
|Husqvarna
|3-1-1
|2nd
|Wyatt Thurman
|Yamaha
|2-2-4
|3rd
|Carson Wood
|KTM
|1-13-3
85cc (10-12) Limited
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Caden Dudney
|KTM
|2-2-1
|2nd
|Landon Gibson
|KTM
|6-3-2
|3rd
|Klark Robbins
|KTM
|3-1-8
85cc (10-12)
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Drew Adams
|Kawasaki
|1-1-1
|2nd
|Deacon Denno
|Husqvarna
|3-2-4
|3rd
|Brody Barth
|KTM
|6-4-3
Mini Sr 1 (12-14)
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Drew Adams
|Kawasaki
|3-2-2
|2nd
|Jeremy Fappani
|KTM
|4-3-3
|3rd
|Landen Gordon
|Husqvarna
|1-11-1
Mini Sr 2 (13-15)
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Thomas Wood
|KTM
|1-2-1
|2nd
|Landen Gordon
|Husqvarna
|2-1-6
|3rd
|Jeremy Fappani
|KTM
|6-3-2
Supermini 1 (12-15)
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Haiden Deegan
|KTM
|1-1-1
|2nd
|Krystian Janik
|Kawasaki
|4-2-4
|3rd
|Dilon Blecha
|KTM
|8-4-5
Supermini 2 (13-16)
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Krystian Janik
|Kawasaki
|4-2-2
|2nd
|Noah Viney
|KTM
|2-91
|3rd
|Jude Smerlick
|KTM
|6-5-3
Girls (11-16)
|Overall Positions
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Kyleigh Stallings
|Husqvarna
|1-1-1
|2nd
|Anyssia Ingersoll
|KTM
|4-3-2
|3rd
|Landrey Hazen
|Husqvarna
|2-2-6
FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)
Round 7 (of 19) — Kegums — Kegums, Latvia
MXGP
MXGP
MXGP of Latvia - MXGPAugust 8, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|2 - 2
|Honda
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|4 - 1
|KTM
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 4
|KTM
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|5 - 3
|Kawasaki
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|3 - 6
|KTM
|6
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|10 - 5
|GasGas
|7
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|9 - 7
|Yamaha
|8
|Alessandro Lupino
|Italy
|8 - 9
|KTM
|9
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|6 - 15
|GasGas
|10
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|13 - 10
|Yamaha
MX2
MXGP
MXGP of Latvia - MX2August 8, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|1 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|3 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|2 - 3
|KTM
|4
|Tom Vialle
|France
|6 - 4
|KTM
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|5 - 7
|Yamaha
|6
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|8 - 6
|KTM
|7
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|7 - 9
|Kawasaki
|8
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|4 - 13
|Husqvarna
|9
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|9 - 8
|Husqvarna
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|10 - 11
|GasGas
EMX250
MXGP
MXGP of Latvia - EMX250August 8, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|1 - 2
|GasGas
|2
|Nicholas Lapucci
|Italy
|3 - 1
|Fantic
|3
|Rick Elzinga
|Netherlands
|2 - 3
|KTM
|4
|Yago Martinez
|Spain
|4 - 4
|KTM
|5
|Mike Gwerder
|Switzerland
|9 - 6
|KTM
|6
|Dave Kooiker
|Netherlands
|7 - 10
|Yamaha
|7
|Federico Tuani
|Italy
|6 - 12
|Fantic
|8
|Tim Edberg
|Sweden
|10 - 11
|KTM
|9
|David Braceras
|Spain
|8 - 14
|KTM
|10
|Cornelius Toendel
|Norway
|37 - 5
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
MXGP
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|270
|2
|Romain Febvre
|257
|3
|Jorge Prado
|255
|4
|Antonio Cairoli
|252
|5
|Jeffrey Herlings
|227
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|206
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|180
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|174
|9
|Alessandro Lupino
|134
|10
|Ben Watson
|130
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|271
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|237
|3
|Jago Geerts
|235
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|214
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|204
|6
|Jed Beaton
|197
|7
|Mathys Boisrame
|192
|8
|Kay De Wolf
|184
|9
|Rene Hofer
|184
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|137
EMX250
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Nicholas Lapucci
|187
|2
|Kevin Horgmo
|163
|3
|Rick Elzinga
|144
|4
|Liam Everts
|108
|5
|Yago Martinez
|91
|6
|Cornelius Toendel
|88
|7
|Dave Kooiker
|77
|8
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|74
|9
|Mike Gwerder
|74
|10
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|57
WMX
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|87
|2
|Courtney Duncan
|85
|3
|Nancy Van De Ven
|72
|4
|Lynn Valk
|72
|5
|Kiara Fontanesi
|70
|6
|Larissa Papenmeier
|61
|7
|Amandine Verstappen
|58
|8
|Daniela Guillen
|50
|9
|Britt Jans-beken
|47
|10
|Sara Andersen
|44
triple crown series (canada)
Round 7 (of 8) — Deschambault 2 — Deschambault Quebec
250 Pro Overall
450 Pro Overall
Championship Standings
250 Pro Standings
450 Pro Standings
Other Championship Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Through Round 7 (of 12)
Championship Standings
250 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|281
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|273
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|237
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|220
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|205
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|178
|7
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|172
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|154
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|148
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|141
450 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|303
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|256
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|249
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|239
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|238
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|217
|7
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|182
|8
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|177
|9
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|177
|10
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|147
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Through Round 8 (of 17)
Championship Standings
AFT SuperTwins
AFT Singles
AFT Production Twins
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO
Through Round 5 (of 9)
Pro Overall Standings
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES
Through Round 9 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|212
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|203
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|158
|4
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|156
|5
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|153
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|128
|7
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|120
|8
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|113
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|95
|10
|Layne Michael
|Fairmont, WV
|71
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|232
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|198
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|146
|4
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|135
|5
|Ruy Barbosa
|132
|6
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|131
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|127
|8
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|120
|9
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|110
|10
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA
|99
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|250
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|203
|3
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|193
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|142
|5
|Noah Clark
|Ozark, MO
|136
|6
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|122
|7
|Michael J Pillar
|Dover, OH
|120
|8
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|115
|9
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|114
|10
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|84
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|236
|2
|Rachael Archer
|234
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|175
|4
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|134
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|131
|6
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|128
|7
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|118
|8
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|100
|9
|Taylor Taylor
|Lawrenceburg, KY
|95
|10
|Marina Cancro
|Huntington, NY
|93
Australian ProMX
Through Round 3 (of 8)
Championship Standings
THOR MX1
Pirelli MX2
Maxxis MX3
U.S. SPRINT ENDURO
Through round 4 (of 9)
Pro Overall Standings
Pro2 Overall Standings
2021 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Cooper
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Colt Nichols
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Levi Kitchen
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|View Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|NA
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC1
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC2
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC3
|TDB
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TDB
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TDB
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Romain Febvre
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kevin Benavides
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TDB
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|Layne Michael
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Johnny Girroir
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TDB
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TDB
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TDB
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins