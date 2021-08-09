Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (Loretta Lynn’s)

August 2 - August 7 — Loretta Lynn’s Ranch — Hurricane Mills, Tennessee

Below are the overall podium finishers in each class. To view the full results from all 36 classes, visit https://resultsmx.com/lorettas/results.aspx?e=1&c=0.

Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Levi Kitchen (3-1-1 for first overall in Open Pro Sport and 3-1-2 for first overall in 250 Pro Sport) received the 2021 AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award.

Youth Rider of the Year: Nick Romano (Yamaha)

Amateur Rider of the Year: Drew Adams (Kawasaki)

Vet Rider of the Year: Broc Peterson (Honda)

2021 Results - Overall Podiums

250 B

Overall Positions Rider Brand Moto Finishes 1st Nick Romano Yamaha 1-1-1 2nd Gavin Towers Kawasaki 3-3-2 3rd Gage Linville Yamaha 2-2-4

250 B Limited

Overall Positions Rider Brand Moto Finishes 1st Mattia Jorgensen Jr. KTM 2-3-1 2nd Gage Linville Yamaha 8-1-2 3rd Jayde Clough Kawasaki 1-2-8

250 C

Overall Positions Rider Brand Moto Finishes 1st Brandon Bollino Yamaha 2-2-1 2nd Gage Ripplinger GasGas 3-1-2 3rd Colin Dellarco Yamaha 4-3-4

250 C Limited

Overall Positions Rider Brand Moto Finishes 1st Nico Long KTM 1-1-2 2nd Gabe Holland KTM 4-6-1 3rd Mitchell Pratt Yamaha 2-10-4

250 C Jr. (12-17) B/C

Overall Positions Rider Brand Moto Finishes 1st Gabe Holland KTM 1-1-2 2nd Keegan Rowley KTM 5-4-1 3rd Drew Callaway KTM 8-5-3

450 B

Overall Positions Rider Brand Moto Finishes 1st Chase Prince Honda 3-1-1 2nd Kimble Jett KTM 1-4-4 3rd Chase Yentzer Suzuki 2-2-5

450 B Limited

Overall Positions Rider Brand Moto Finishes 1st Julien Beaumer Husqvarna 1-3-2 2nd Larry Reyes Jr. Yamaha 2-2-3 3rd Austin Kapoukranidis KTKM 4-5-5

450 C

Overall Positions Rider Brand Moto Finishes 1st Brennan Schofield Yamaha 3-2-5 2nd Chase Meyer-Dehrrera Kawasaki 1-8-3 3rd Mitchell Pratt Yamaha 4-7-6

125 C

Overall Positions Rider Brand Moto Finishes 1st Keegan Rowley KTM 3-1-1 2nd Cason Pinkston Yamaha 1-3-2 3rd James Grace Yamaha 2-2-11

125cc (12-17) B/C

Overall Positions Rider Brand Moto Finishes 1st Evan Ferry Husqvarna 2-1-1 2nd Collin Allen Yamaha 5-4-3 3rd Bryce Shelly KTM 8-3-2

Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C

Overall Positions Rider Brand Moto Finishes 1st Evan Ferry Husqvarna 1-2-2 2nd Crockett Myers Yamaha 4-5-5 3rd Collin Allen Yamaha 10-3-3

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C

Overall Positions Rider Brand Moto Finishes 1st Caden Braswell KTM 5-2-1 2nd Benjamin Garib Yamaha 4-3-3 3rd Nick Romano Yamaha 1-1-8

Open Pro Sport

Overall Positions Rider Brand Moto Finishes 1st Levi Kitchen Yamaha 3-1-1 2nd Chance Hymas Kawasaki 2-2-2 3rd Preston Kilroy Suzuki 1-3-10

250 Pro Sport