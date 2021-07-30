You said you were nervous coming in. Were people hyping you up a little bit or you just really didn’t know what to expect and just general nerves? Did that hype get to you a little bit?

Yeah, that for sure got to me. Personally, I hated how much hype there was around it. I always had people ask me, “What’s your goal?” I tried staying off my phone and stuff like that, but my phone was just blowing up. You read the comments, stuff like that. I’d say it got to me. Now it will never be the same from now on, because you can only have one debut. [Laughs] It was nice to get it out of the way but looking back now I kind of wish I would have honestly just not even had a phone for about a week. [Laughs] I would say it was mainly just all the hype and stuff that made me so nervous.

The biggest thing is we all put in so much work that if it didn’t go—I mean, I wouldn’t say my weekend went great, it could have gone better, but it also could have gone a hell of a lot worse. So, all the work you put in, you’re just sitting on the line. All the sacrifices your parents have made and stuff like that, you obviously want to do good for them and your team. Even though the team, there was not really any pressure going in because I was only doing that one and I’m a rookie, but you still feel pressure and stuff and you know what they expect.

Like you said, you had those crashes in the second moto. Was that just kind of pushing the tempo and trying to push yourself and it just kind of led to mistakes?

I guess everything is avoidable but the first one, actually the lap before, Jalek Swoll crashed in the same spot. I had been taking this line, and it was on the side of this roller. I was just using it to kind of try to carry speed over the roller and he crashed the lap before and blew it out. Then I tried to go up the side of it and washed my front end. Took forever to get my bike going. The bike is pretty tough to start in gear. The first one, I would say it wasn’t really my fault. The second one I was pretty tired by that point. It was just a dumb mistake, I don’t even know. Then the third one, I just lost the front end coming into a turn. I would say a lot of them were caused by being pretty fatigued. [Laughs] Thirty-five minutes at that pace is pretty gnarly.