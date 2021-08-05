Racer X Films: 2020 Husqvarna FC 250 Big-Bore Garage Build
A big-bore is good for a vet guy who wants the lightweight feel of a 250F, but maybe not the power of a 450. Also, for some less honest people out there, this could be a less expensive option, rather than building a full-on race engine. Jay Clark does a ton of these builds, but he wanted a bike he could use to beat up on his buddies on any given weekend.
Photos: Spencer Owens
Test/Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Jay Clark
Products & Services Used:
Cylinder Works
3mm Big Bore Cylinder Kit 269cc, Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Top-End Gasket Kit
Twisted Development
Vortex X-10 ECU & Mapping, Head Porting to Match the Big-Bore Cylinder (valve seats cut)
FMF Racing
Full Ti Megabomb with RCT 4.1 Muffler
Race Tech
Suspension Re-Valve and Setup, Install of Technical Touch KYB Conversion Kit
Faster USA
Complete Wheelset
Supersprox
Rear Sprocket 51T, Front Sprocket 14T, Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
ICW
Radiator Straightening and Bracing
All Balls
Throttle Cable
Dunlop
MX3S Front (80/100-21)
MX12 Rear (110/90-19)
ODI
MX V2 Lock On Grips, Podium Champ Bend Bars
Works Connection
Brake Caps, Works Stand II, Brake Rotating Bar Mount, Engine Plugs, Axle Blocks, Pro Launch Start Device
UFO Plastic
Full Plastic Kit in Black, Mud Flap, Chain Guide, White Frame Guards
San Diego Powder Coating
Sandblasting, Powder with Super-Durable Clear, and Race Prep Masking
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds
Technical Touch
KYB Conversion Kit for AER48 Forks
Galfer USA
Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket, Rotor Rear, Brake Pads Front and Rear
TM Designworks
Rear Chain Block
Hinson Clutch Components
Full Clutch Kit (Basket, Inner Hub, Pressure Plate and Fibers, Steels and Springs with Cover)
Pivot Works
Steering Stem Bearing Kit, Linkage Bearings
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
Fasst Co
Rear Brake Return Spring
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
VP Racing Fuels
T4 Fuel (can run on pump fuel as well)
