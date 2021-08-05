Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2020 Husqvarna FC 250 Big-Bore Garage Build

August 5, 2021 2:00pm | by: , &

A big-bore is good for a vet guy who wants the lightweight feel of a 250F, but maybe not the power of a 450. Also, for some less honest people out there, this could be a less expensive option, rather than building a full-on race engine. Jay Clark does a ton of these builds, but he wanted a bike he could use to beat up on his buddies on any given weekend.

Photos: Spencer Owens

Test/Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Jay Clark

Products & Services Used:

Cylinder Works

3mm Big Bore Cylinder Kit 269cc, Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Top-End Gasket Kit

www.cylinder-works.com

 

Twisted Development

Vortex X-10 ECU & Mapping, Head Porting to Match the Big-Bore Cylinder (valve seats cut)

www.td-racing.com      

 

FMF Racing

Full Ti Megabomb with RCT 4.1 Muffler

www.fmfracing.com        

 

Race Tech 

Suspension Re-Valve and Setup, Install of Technical Touch KYB Conversion Kit

www.racetech.com 

 

Faster USA      

Complete Wheelset 

www.fasterusa.com        

 

Supersprox       

Rear Sprocket 51T, Front Sprocket 14T, Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120

www.supersproxusa.com                      

 

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com  

 

ICW

Radiator Straightening and Bracing

www.icwbikestands.com   

 

All Balls 

Throttle Cable

www.allballsracing.com

 

Dunlop

MX3S Front (80/100-21)

MX12 Rear (110/90-19)

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

 

ODI 

MX V2 Lock On Grips, Podium Champ Bend Bars 

odigrips.com

 

Works Connection

Brake Caps, Works Stand II, Brake Rotating Bar Mount, Engine Plugs, Axle Blocks, Pro Launch Start Device

www.worksconnection.com 

 

UFO Plastic

Full Plastic Kit in Black, Mud Flap, Chain Guide, White Frame Guards

www.ufoplasticusa.com

 

San Diego Powder Coating

Sandblasting, Powder with Super-Durable Clear, and Race Prep Masking

www.sandiegopowdercoating.com

 

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds

www.decalmx.com

 

Technical Touch 

KYB Conversion Kit for AER48 Forks

www.technicaltouchusa.com

 

Galfer USA 

Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket, Rotor Rear, Brake Pads Front and Rear

www.galferusa.com

 

TM Designworks

Rear Chain Block

www.tmdesignworks.com

 

Hinson Clutch Components

Full Clutch Kit (Basket, Inner Hub, Pressure Plate and Fibers, Steels and Springs with Cover)

www.hinsonracing.com

 

Pivot Works

Steering Stem Bearing Kit, Linkage Bearings

www.pivotworks.com

 

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

 

Fasst Co 

Rear Brake Return Spring

www.fasstco.com

 

Scar                

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racing.com

 

VP Racing Fuels

T4 Fuel (can run on pump fuel as well)

www.vpracingfuels.com

  • GH_4-8-21_OWENSCE8U9575 Spencer Owens
  • GH_4-8-21_OWENSCE8U9585 Spencer Owens
  • GH_4-8-21_OWENSCE8U9595 Spencer Owens
  • GH_4-8-21_OWENSCE8U9603 Spencer Owens
  • GH_4-8-21_OWENSCE8U9606 Spencer Owens
  • GH_4-8-21_OWENSCE8U9611 Spencer Owens
  • GH_4-8-21_OWENSCE8U9617 Spencer Owens
  • GH_4-8-21_OWENSCE8U9621 Spencer Owens
  • GH_4-8-21_OWENSCE8U9628 Spencer Owens
  • GH_4-8-21_OWENSCE8U9632 Spencer Owens
  • GH_4-8-21_OWENSCE8U9640 Spencer Owens
  • GH_4-8-21_OWENSCE8U9652 Spencer Owens
  • GH_4-8-21_OWENSCE8U9655 Spencer Owens
  • GH_4-8-21_OWENSCE8U9660 Spencer Owens
  • GH_4-8-21_OWENSCE8U9671 Spencer Owens
  • GH_4-8-21_OWENSCE8U9679 Spencer Owens
  • GH_4-8-21_OWENSCE8U9682 Spencer Owens
  • GH_4-8-21_OWENSCE8U9702 Spencer Owens
  • GH_4-8-21_OWENSCE8U9715 Spencer Owens

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

