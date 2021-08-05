The media hasn’t been to a fly away introduction since pre-pandemic times, so it was nice that Honda invited all the media to Mountain View Motocross Park in Sandy, Oregon to try out their all-new 2022 CRF250R. I mentioned in Racerhead last week that there is always one bike that is the most anticipated of each model year release and this year it was the new CRF250R. Honda made significant changes to the CRF250R’s engine, chassis, a weight loss program, as well as suspension settings, but changing a bunch of things doesn’t always mean that it’s better, right? Instead of flying out there for a couple days, I decided to make a road trip out of it and bring my son as well as a couple friends for a few days to enjoy the cooler temps of the PNW. Getting to ride in the Pacific Northwest in the summer is much better than riding in the Southern California inferno. So, thank you Honda for getting us out of Hell’s Kitchen!

As some of you know, I had a small part in the development process of the 2022 CRF250R and I was adamant about a couple things that I thought needed help from the 2021 version. Some of the points of the machine I was vocal about during the testing process was torque feel, chassis rigidity, and better cooling of the machine. Some of you may think that test riders have A TON of say in the production process, but that simply isn't the case most of the time. For this project, the engineers really listened to what the consumer was looking for as well as heard what the test riders were feeling during evaluation days. The Honda CRF250R chassis has been one of the most fun feeling on the track, but getting the right balance is not always easy to do. Improving stability was one of the aspects that I thought the older generation frame needed and the Honda engineers listened and massaged the frame for the newfound horsepower. The 2022 CRF250R's wheelbase is now 10 mm shorter (at 58.1 inches), rake is relaxed by .02º (to 27.32º), trail remains at 115 mm, the seat height is unchanged at 37.8 inches, and ground clearance is increased by 3 mm (now 13.1 inches). Longitudinal rigidity is maintained for straight-line stability, while lateral rigidity is reduced by 20 percent to enhance handling feel when cornering. Those numbers may not mean much to you, but the new frame does feel significantly different than the 2021.