Turkey to Host GP Double-Header with MXGPs of Turkey & Afyon

MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing is excited to reveal that this season, the FIM Motocross World Championship will see two Grand Prix’s taking place in Turkey, with the MXGP of Turkey and the latest addition of the MXGP of Afyon.

Afyonkarahisar is still quite new to the MXGP calendar, having hosted two GP’s in 2018 and 2019, with past winners including the likes of Thomas Covington, Jorge Prado and Jeffrey Herlings who won at the venue on both occasions in MXGP. Both Grand Prix’s were a huge success, with the organiser being awarded the "Best Infrastructure" and "Best Paddock" awards in 2018 and 2019 consecutively.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey has successfully managed and kept the virus under control with its strong health system and therefore it has been decided to hold one more round of MXGP in Afyonkarahisar, the City of Sports.

This year’s Turkish Grand Prix will host the first double-header of 2021 under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey. The MXGP of Turkey will go ahead as originally planned on the 4th and 5th of September, while the second event, the MXGP of Afyon will take place mid-week on the following Tuesday and Wednesday, the 7th and 8th of September to replace the MXGP of Sweden that was postponed previously to 2022.

Along with the MXGP and MX2 races, the Turkish double-header will also see rounds of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship and the EMXOpen and EMX2t Presented by FMF Racing.

Infront Moto Racing is delighted to return to Turkey for another fantastic set of races as we continue this exciting season of MXGP.