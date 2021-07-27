Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Australian MX
Wodonga
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Upcoming
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
Method Race Wheels Partners with Haiden Deegan to Launch Exclusive Project

July 27, 2021 12:40pm | by:
Murrieta, California—Method Race Wheels® has partnered with Haiden Deegan in a multi-year agreement that extends through his pro racing debut and will see him get his driver’s license. Method Race Wheels will be along for the ride to support both major milestones, and we’re kicking it off at Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship by having Haiden debut our exclusive R1M project. The Deegan family is stoked to unveil the newest Method Race Wheels project.

“Obviously it gives me a ton of confidence knowing that my wheels are built with the best components you can possibly get; I don’t have to worry about a DNF,” Haiden explains. “But just seeing how sick the wheels look on the bike is even better. I’m stoked for people to check it out.”

For his dad, Brian, it’s the continued partnership that matters most. 

“Method Race Wheels supported me through all of my truck and rally racing career, so I know firsthand how good their products are. I’m just stoked to keep building that relationship and be a part of their entrance into the two-wheel market. These R1M wheels are insane… people are going to trip out on Haiden’s bike when we unload at Loretta’s.”

Method Race Wheel’s two-wheel development program called “R1M” (pronounced R-one-M] will utilize Method’s elite two-wheel athletes and align them with marque events to showcase the development project. The wheel, dubbed the R1M Proto Project, utilizes the highest quality 7000 series extruded aluminum rim available from Japan. It’s finished with a unique, two-tone METHOD graphic with a hard coat matte finish. Final assembly takes place stateside at Dubya in Anaheim, California. Dubya’s team combines the R1M to a Netherlands manufactured Hann 6082-T6 Billet Aluminum SX Hub. The Hann hub is anodized black and uses Japanese Koyo Bearings. Marrying the R1M to the hub are black, powder coated Bulldog Heavy Duty 304 Stainless Steel spokes with black anodized billet aluminum nipples. 

To learn more about Method Race Wheels® R1M Proto Project, head to www.methodracewheels.com/R1M.

Method Race Wheels is giving away a signed Haiden Deegan Helmet and other prizes… go to www.methodracewheels.com/R1M to enter! 

For an exclusive behind the scenes look at Haiden’s journey towards a championship at Loretta Lynn’s, follow Method Race Wheels’ social media page starting August 5th, 2021. Check out @methodracewheels Instagram stories feed to follow along.

