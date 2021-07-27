Murrieta, California—Method Race Wheels® has partnered with Haiden Deegan in a multi-year agreement that extends through his pro racing debut and will see him get his driver’s license. Method Race Wheels will be along for the ride to support both major milestones, and we’re kicking it off at Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship by having Haiden debut our exclusive R1M project. The Deegan family is stoked to unveil the newest Method Race Wheels project.

“Obviously it gives me a ton of confidence knowing that my wheels are built with the best components you can possibly get; I don’t have to worry about a DNF,” Haiden explains. “But just seeing how sick the wheels look on the bike is even better. I’m stoked for people to check it out.”

For his dad, Brian, it’s the continued partnership that matters most.

“Method Race Wheels supported me through all of my truck and rally racing career, so I know firsthand how good their products are. I’m just stoked to keep building that relationship and be a part of their entrance into the two-wheel market. These R1M wheels are insane… people are going to trip out on Haiden’s bike when we unload at Loretta’s.”