Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Australian MX
Wodonga
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
Moto Hero Program Announced For 2021 Loretta Lynn’s

July 27, 2021 12:30pm | by:
Moto Hero Program Announced For 2021 Loretta Lynn’s

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—MX Sports, producer of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is pleased to announce the addition of the Moto Hero program for the 2021 event.

MX Sports is proud to honor a Moto Hero at the event this year, and for future years. Racers, fans and industry personnel are welcome to nominate themselves or someone they know for this prestigious honor. The nominee could either be currently serving in the military, retired from the military, or is a first or former first responder.

When nominating someone, please be sure to include what branch of military, or type of first responder they are (i.e., Army, Navy, Police, Paramedic). Along with their Ranking and any important information about their service (i.e., medals, honors, where they have served). This individual will be honored at the National, where they will be celebrated for their selflessness in front of thousands of racers and fans in attendance and formally introduced as the event’s Moto Hero.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content. 

Main Image by Mack Faint

