Speaking of all that, RJ Hampshire kept it on two wheels and also made the podium. Big deal?

It felt like a nice breakthrough for RJ. He has been so fast, but that speed has come with volatility. His style is loose and wild, a method that Washougal usually punishes. RJ’s ability to find a happy medium was a testament to his adaptation and understanding of a weakness. To be a champion in this class, you have to be able to manage every surface. He took a nice step forward towards that on Saturday.

Did we see the real Marvin Musquin today?

Who knows! I am not sure if it was a return to Marv of yesteryear or only a result of the track working with his strengths. He is so talented at finding traction when others can’t. He is one of the most precise riders in the history of the sport. Time will tell if it was a situational uptick or if Stella found her groove.

Chase Sexton said they cut 5 mm out of his subframe to make the back of the bike feel lower. Surely you ran some cut subframes in your time. Explain what that change feels like.

That feels like a short joke, but I am going to allow it. It’s a bit surprising to hear a rider as tall as Sexton would want a shorter subframe but new-era motorcycles are very rear high-front low as an overall feel. The OEM engineers have prioritized turning over stability throughout the last decade, much to my dismay. I prefer the more balanced feel of a 2008 Honda versus the big shift that began in 2009. Yes, they are easier to turn but asking a pro rider to turn up the pace on a national level track is not met with glee.

Sexton was likely looking for more traction (rear end lower on acceleration) as well as more stability under braking (rear end staying lower in braking bumps). Both of those would be valuable on a track like Washougal. It would be interesting to hear if he made any front-end adjustments to offset any downturn in turning performance. Any time you lower the rear, your ability to steer with the front typically suffers. Balancing the motorcycle is always an exercise in compromise. Changing a setting to address a weakness has an effect on other characteristics, sometimes for the worse. It can be a bit of “pick your poison” if you have an ill-handling chassis.