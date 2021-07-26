A week ago, Justin Cooper took over the points lead at Millville, but his 3-2 scores didn’t leave him happy. His teammate Jeremy Martin tracked him down for a moto win, and Michael Mosiman zapped him in moto two, also. All year, Cooper has said his goal was to do more than just be the consistent podium rider he’s been through the years. He wants race wins. Moto wins. 1-1 days. He went for it at Washougal. After holding RJ Hampshire and Martin off for the first moto win, he ran second most of the way in moto two. Martin was just ahead, and Cooper put in a hard charge late to try to pass his teammate and get the 1-1. Then he crashed violently on an uphill and threw away the overall win—and nearly the points lead. Cooper recovered to collect 1-8 scores and hold onto third overall. His points lead now sits at eight over Jett Lawrence.

Cooper talked to the media after the event.

Justin, you’ve been saying over and over you don’t want to just be the consistent podium guy. You want to get moto wins, and a 1-1 would be great. How much was that final crash there in moto two just a racing thing that happened, or how much was you were pushing hard to try to get the 1-1?

Justin Cooper: For sure, I was definitely trying to get the 1-1. Jeremy [Martin] had a little bit more pace than me and I was kind of just trying to hold him off and he was able to get under me halfway through that second moto. We were just putting a charge back in to just try and make it interesting for the end. I was catching him a little bit here and there, and I felt like I got pretty close with three laps to go. Was just trying to make a little bit of a charge. I crashed going up the uphill. I hit some pothole in the rollers and I never saw it really coming. It’s a bummer. I would have never saw it coming, so it's a weird way to crash. It was definitely tough trying to get back up. The bike was destroyed. My bike was facing up the hill and all sorts of bad stuff. It is what it is. Good first moto, and just good day overall. I had a really good day, I feel. My riding was awesome, so a lot of positives to take from it. obviously, a little bit salty and disappointed that that happened late in the moto.