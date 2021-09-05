FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to help break down the Fox Raceway 2 National and all that went down there. From Dylan Ferrandis clinching the 450 Class title one round early, ET3’s win, the Jett Lawrence’s third Fox Raceway at Pala overall win in a row, Team USA, the MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine, and pizza delivery, we cover it all.

Listen to the Fox Raceway 2 National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.