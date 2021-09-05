Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Articles
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Articles
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Fox Raceway 2

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Fox Raceway 2

September 5, 2021 9:45pm
by:

FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to help break down the Fox Raceway 2 National and all that went down there. From Dylan Ferrandis clinching the 450 Class title one round early, ET3’s win, the Jett Lawrence’s third Fox Raceway at Pala overall win in a row, Team USA, the MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine, and pizza delivery, we cover it all.

Listen to the Fox Raceway 2 National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

The October 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now